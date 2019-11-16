International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Debutant Itten puts Swiss on brink of Euro place

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 03:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 03:46 IST
Soccer-Debutant Itten puts Swiss on brink of Euro place
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Substitute Cedric Itten, playing in front of his home crowd, scored six minutes into his Switzerland debut to give them a 1-0 win over Georgia and leave them with one foot in Euro 2020 on Friday. The 22-year-old, who plays for local side St Gallen and missed nearly all of last season with a knee injury, headed in a Denis Zakaria cross in the 77th minute to break down stubborn opponents at the Kybunpark.

Switzerland, second in Group D with 14 points, were left needing a win away to basement side Gibraltar on Monday to qualify. Leaders Denmark (15) visit Ireland (12) in their final game on Monday. Itten's goal came almost immediately after team mate Renato Steffen escaped a red card for a lunging, studs-up, ankle-high tackle on Georgia's Otar Kakabadze.

Georgia, who completed their eight games with eight points, cannot qualify through the group but are guaranteed a place in the Nations League playoffs which offer four more places at the finals. They carved out several good chances and Zuriko Davitashvili hit the post in the first half despite being on the ground. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Nadal's win over Tsitsipas in vain as Zverev reaches semis

For the second time in three days at the ATP Finals, Rafael Nadal fought off one of the games rising powers but beating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas proved in vain as his semi-final hopes vanished on Friday. The indomitable Spaniard delighted h...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Sweden clinch Euro 2020 spot with 2-0 win in Romania

Sweden sealed a place at Euro 2020 after goals from Marcus Berg and Robin Quaison secured a 2-0 win away to Romania on Friday.The result secured second spot in Group F for Sweden with 18 points. Spain, who sealed a place at the finals last ...

Bloomberg to skip his own China forum next week as he mulls presidential run

Michael Bloomberg, who is weighing a bid for the Democratic nomination for president, will not attend an economic conference in China next week being hosted by his media outfit, a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.The billionaire med...

UPDATE 2-Chile's stock market jumps on plans to dump dictatorship-era constitution

Chiles stock exchange posted its biggest daily gain in 11 years after lawmakers agreed on Friday to hold a referendum on replacing the countrys dictatorship-era constitution, bowing to protesters furious over inequality and social injustice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019