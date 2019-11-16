International Development News
Marchand's 2 goals help Bruins down Leafs

Brad Marchand scored two goals in the third period and the visiting Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Charlie Coyle added a goal and an assist and Zdeno Chara scored a goal for the Bruins, who ended a four-game losing streak.

Auston Matthews and Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost four in a row. Boston's Tuukka Rask made 29 saves, and Toronto's Frederik Andersen stopped 30 shots.

Marchand gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with a wrist shot only 11 seconds into the third period after going around a defenseman. Brandon Carlo and Patrice Bergeron earned assists. The Maple Leafs tied the score 2-2 at 3:54 of the third when Kapanen scored his sixth goal from the edge of the net on a pass from John Tavares. Zach Hyman also had an assist.

The Bruins regained the lead at 5:08 of the third period when Marchand scored again, on a wrist shot off his own rebound. Coyle's pass set up the chance. Chara scored his fourth goal, into an empty net at 18:27.

Coyle scored his third goal, from the slot, at 13:48 of the first period. The goal was set up by Matt Grzelcyk, who circled behind the net before sending a pass in front. Anders Bjork earned the other assist. Toronto's Trevor Moore left the game with a shoulder injury after a collision with Boston's Chris Wagner early in the first period and did not return.

The Maple Leafs tied it at 9:20 of the second period when Matthews deflected Jake Muzzin's slap shot from the left point for his 14th goal. William Nylander earned the other assist. The game was the annual Hall of Fame game leading to the induction ceremony for the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

