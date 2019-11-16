International Development News
Development News Edition

Morant, Memphis edge Utah

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 09:29 IST
Morant, Memphis edge Utah
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Ja Morant made the decisive basket as part of a stellar outing in which he registered 25 points and eight assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 107-106 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Friday night. Solomon Hill stripped Utah's Donovan Mitchell just before time expired to seal it as Memphis recorded its third straight win.

Mitchell recorded 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Jazz, who had a four-game winning streak halted. Mike Conley experienced a tough return to Memphis despite scoring 15 points. Conley was just 5-of-19 shooting, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range, while playing against his former team of 12 seasons for the first time since an offseason trade.

Morant, now filling the Grizzlies' point guard position in place of Conley, rolled in a close-range floater to give the Grizzlies a 107-105 lead with 1:32 remaining. Utah's Rudy Gobert sank one of two free throws with 53 seconds left and Mitchell later missed the potential go-ahead attempt with 29.3 seconds to play.

Gobert blocked Morant's shot with 4.7 seconds left, giving the Jazz one final chance but they were unable to get off a shot. Dillon Brooks scored 20 points and Kyle Anderson had 13, all in the first half, for Memphis. Jae Crowder added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke and Jonas Valanciunas scored 10 apiece for the Grizzlies, who shot 44.8 percent overall and 10 of 35 from 3-point range.

Gobert scored 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting and contributed 17 rebounds and five blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic tallied 20 points as Utah shot just 40.2 percent and 9 of 34 from behind the arc. Conley received a rousing ovation when introduced before the game and got another extended hand four minutes into the contest when a tribute video was played inside the arena.

Utah used an 18-6 surge to take a six-point advantage late in the third quarter and settled for an 81-77 edge entering the final quarter. Morant exploded for a ferocious driving dunk to tie the score at 83 with 10:26 left.

Conley later buried a 3-pointer to give the Jazz a 93-91 lead with 7:04 remaining and the game was back-and-forth the rest of the way. Anderson scored 13 points and Morant added 12 as the Grizzlies held a 53-48 lead at the break. Conley had four points on 2-of-8 shooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IAF aircraft strength to rise to 2000 soon: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Hundreds of pro-China protesters rally amid Hong Kong chaos

Hundreds of pro-China protesters rallied in Hong Kong on Saturday to denounce increasingly violent anti-government unrest in the Chinese-ruled city and support the police who have become a prime target of attack.The former British colony ha...

Goa DGP Pranab Nanda dies of cardiac arrest in Delhi

Goas Director General of Police Pranab Nanda has died due to cardiac arrest, a senior police official said on Saturday. Nanda was on a visit to Delhi after attending official functions in Goa on Friday. He died late on Friday night, the off...

Diplomat says he overheard Trump call about 'investigations'

A State Department official told impeachment investigators Friday that he overheard President Donald Trump talking with a US ambassador about investigations in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the testimony. David Holmes, the poli...

WBPCB action plan to tackle air pollution

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board WBPCB has put in place an action plan to tackle the air pollution in the city, an official said. The Air Quality Index in several automated air monitoring stations in the city had hovered between 200 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019