India declare 1st innings at overnight 493/6
India declared their first innings at overnight score of 493 for 6 in reply to Bangladesh's 150 in the opening Test here on Saturday. Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav remained unbeaten on 60 and 25 respectively.
India lead by 343 runs. Brief Score:
Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 58.3 overs. India 1st innings: 493 for 6 declared in 114 overs (Mayank Agarwal 243, Ajinkya Rahane 86, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; Abu Jayed 4/108).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
It's not ideal but no one will die: Bangladesh coach on pollution in Delhi
There's a bit of pollution in Bangladesh as well, says coach Russell Domingo
Cricket-Itchy eyes, sore throat but Bangladesh OK with Delhi air
India practice hard ahead of first T20I against Bangladesh
SDMC Commissioner to conduct inspection at stadium ahead of India-Bangladesh first T20I