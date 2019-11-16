International Development News
India declare 1st innings at overnight 493/6

India declare 1st innings at overnight 493/6
India declared their first innings at overnight score of 493 for 6 in reply to Bangladesh's 150 in the opening Test here on Saturday. Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav remained unbeaten on 60 and 25 respectively.

India lead by 343 runs. Brief Score:

Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 58.3 overs. India 1st innings: 493 for 6 declared in 114 overs (Mayank Agarwal 243, Ajinkya Rahane 86, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; Abu Jayed 4/108).

