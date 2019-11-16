International Development News
Nilsson, Senators hold off Flyers

  • Reuters
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 10:28 IST
  • Created: 16-11-2019 10:08 IST
Nilsson, Senators hold off Flyers
Tyler Ennis and Filip Chlapik scored second-period goals to lift the host Ottawa Senators past the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Friday. Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson made 26 saves.

Tyler Pitlick scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who had their seven-game points streak snapped (5-0-2). It was their first regulation loss since an Oct. 29 setback at Pittsburgh. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 17 of 19 shots.

The Flyers jumped out to an early lead at 2:46 of the first period when Pitlick fired a wrist shot over Nilsson's shoulder for his first goal of the season. Ottawa nearly tied the game at 14:17, but Logan Brown somehow missed a tap-in directly in front of the net.

The Senators received their third power play with slightly more than eight minutes left in the second period, and Ennis scored a rare goal with the extra skater at 13:12. It was only Ottawa's second power-play goal scored at home in 35 chances this season. The 30-year-old Ennis has four goals in his first season in Ottawa.

Ottawa then went ahead 2-1 at 17:09 of the second when Chlapik, a second-round pick in 2015, scored his second goal of the season and fourth of his career. Philadelphia's Joel Farabee continued to stay active throughout and had a team-high-tying five shots through the first two periods.

Brown had a couple of solid scoring chances early in the third, but Hart made a pair of saves to keep the Flyers within one goal. Sean Couturier was then denied by Nilsson on a diving save at 5:49 of the third.

Then at 15:43, Philadelphia's Claude Giroux skated hard to the net, shot the puck just wide and eventually drew a four-minute power play for a double high-sticking minor assessed to Colin White. With 2:32 left, Hart was pulled, and the Flyers had a two-man advantage. The Flyers had several scoring opportunities, but Nilsson turned aside a couple of late shots by Giroux and Oskar Lindblom to preserve the victory. Lindblom's shot in the final 10 seconds was eventually cleared, and the Senators won for the second straight game and the fourth time in five contests.

Philadelphia, 0-1-1 in its past two games, will play host to the New York Islanders on Saturday. The Senators visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

