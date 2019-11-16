International Development News
NHL roundup: Habs use 4-goal period to top Caps

NHL roundup: Habs use 4-goal period to top Caps
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tomas Tatar had a goal with three assists, and Phillip Danault recorded one goal and two helpers as the visiting Montreal Canadiens used a four-goal second period to beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 Friday. The Canadiens won their third straight while ending the Capitals' 13-game point streak.

Shea Weber, Jordan Weal, and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Canadiens, who have earned at least one point in five consecutive games (4-0-1) and are 7-1-1 in their last nine. Carey Price made 26 saves for Montreal. Alex Ovechkin scored his 14th on the power play and Evgeny Kuznetsov also delivered in the third period for Washington, but by that time it proved too late. The Capitals, who entered Friday an NHL-leading 32 points, were amid an 11-0-2 stretch before falling Friday.

Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 Brad Marchand scored two goals in the third period to help Boston win in Toronto. Charlie Coyle added a goal and an assist, and Zdeno Chara scored a goal for the Bruins, who ended a four-game losing streak.

Auston Matthews and Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost four in a row. Boston's Tuukka Rask made 29 saves, and Toronto's Frederik Andersen stopped 30 shots. Marchand gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with a wrist shot only 11 seconds into the third period after going around a defenseman. Kapanen tied the game less than four minutes later, but Marchand put Boston on top again at 5:08 when he scored on a wrist shot off his own rebound. Chara's empty-netter ended the scoring.

Devils 2, Penguins 1 MacKenzie Blackwood made a season-high 38 saves and New Jersey held on to top Pittsburgh in Newark, N.J., for its fourth win in seven games.

The Devils avoided losing for the fifth time when holding a lead through two periods. They held on two nights after allowing three goals in the final 6 1/2 minutes against Ottawa. Travis Zajac and Blake Coleman scored in the opening two periods for the Devils, who are 4-0-4 in one-goal games this season. Defenseman Jack Johnson scored in the third period for Pittsburgh, which has trailed by at least two goals in five straight games. The Penguins lost their first game since announcing Sidney Crosby would be out at least six weeks with a core muscle injury.

Blue Jackets 3, Blues 2 Zach Werenski scored an overtime power-play goal to lead Columbus past visiting St. Louis.

The Blue Jackets, who also got goals from Vladislav Gavrikov and Pierre-Luc Dubois, won for just the second time in nine games (2-5-2). Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves for the victory. The Blues, who got goals from Mackenzie MacEachern and Brayden Schenn, extended their points streak to nine games (7-0-2). They have lost just three times in regulation during the first 20 games of the season.

Senators 2, Flyers 1 Tyler Ennis and Filip Chlapik scored second-period goals to lift host Ottawa past Philadelphia.

Goaltender Anders Nilsson made 26 saves, and the Senators won for the second straight game and the fourth time in five contests. Tyler Pitlick scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who had their seven-game points streak snapped (5-0-2). It was their first regulation loss since an Oct. 29 setback at Pittsburgh.



