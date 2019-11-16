Scoreboard at lunch on Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test
Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.
Bangladesh 1st Innings: 150 all out India 1st Innings: 493 for 6 declared in 114 overs
Bangladesh 2nd Innings: Shadman Islam b Sharma 6
Imrul Kayes b Yadav 6 Mominul Haque lbw b Shami 7
Mohammad Mithun c Agarwal b Shami 18 Mushfiqur Rahim batting 9
Mahmudullah batting 6 Extras: (LB-7 W-1) 8
Total: (For 4 wickets from 22 overs) 60 Fall of wickets: 1/10 2/16 3/37 4/44
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 9-3-15-1, Umesh Yadav 8-0-30-1, Mohammed Shami 5-3-8-2.
