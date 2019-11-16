International Development News
NBA roundup: Celtics rally for 10th straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 12:59 IST
The NBA India Games 2019 will reach fans in more than 200 countries via television, digital and social media. Image Credit: ANI

Jayson Tatum converted a Daniel Theis steal into a go-ahead dunk with 1:36 to play Friday night as the Boston Celtics scored 13 of the game's final 16 points to rally for a 105-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Tatum finished with a game-high 24 points, Brown 22 and Walker 20 for the Celtics, who were opening a five-game Western swing. Marcus Smart was a fourth Celtic scoring in double figures with 15. Tatum also found time for a team-high eight rebounds.

Reserve Alec Burks had 20 points to pace the Warriors, who lost their sixth straight. Draymond Green recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds for Golden State. The Warriors' leading scorer this season, D'Angelo Russell, sprained his right thumb midway through the third quarter and missed the game's final 18 minutes.

Hornets 109, Pistons 106 Malik Monk's 26-foot 3-point basket at the buzzer gave Charlotte the win against visiting Detroit.

The Hornets countered Langston Galloway's 3-pointer that gave the Pistons a three-point lead with 50 seconds left by scoring a pair of 3-pointers in the last 24 seconds. Monk and Terry Rozier tallied 19 points apiece for Charlotte while Devonte' Graham put up 18 points. Galloway scored 32 points for Detroit, and Andre Drummond had 16 points and 20 rebounds.

Thunder 127, 76ers 119 (OT) Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points and Chris Paul added 27 as Oklahoma City ended a two-game losing streak with an overtime victory over visiting Philadelphia.

Gallinari scored five points in the Thunder's 12-4 run to open the extra period, helping Oklahoma City win for just the second time in its past five games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 points for the Thunder. Joel Embiid contributed 31 points and 12 rebounds, and Josh Richardson added a season-high 28 for Philadelphia. The Sixers lost their second in a row and fell for the fifth time in seven games as their road losing streak reached five games.

Lakers 99, Kings 97 Anthony Davis blocked Harrison Barnes' layup with 2.3 seconds left, allowing Los Angeles to defeat visiting Sacramento.

LeBron James scored 18 of his 29 points in the second half and recorded 11 assists as the Lakers captured their 10th win in 11 games. Davis, who returned after missing one game due to a sore shoulder and ribs, finished with 17 points and four blocks. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points for Los Angeles, and Kyle Kuzma chipped in 13, all in the first half. Buddy Hield led the Kings with 21 points.

Magic 111, Spurs 109 Evan Fournier hit two big 3-pointers in the final 2 1/2 minutes as part of a 26-point night to lead a balanced attack and pace Orlando past visiting San Antonio. The Magic won for the third time in four outings.

Terrence Ross had 20 points off the bench for the Magic, with Aaron Gordon hitting for 14, Al-Farouq Aminu and Markelle Fultz adding 13 points each, and D.J. Augustin and Nikola Vucevic scoring 10 points apiece. Aminu and Vucevic both took 13 rebounds apiece for Orlando. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 21 points, with Rudy Gay scoring 14 and LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills scoring 13 points each. Bryn Forbes added 12 points and Dejounte Murray had 10 points for San Antonio, which has lost four straight games.

Rockets 111, Pacers 102 James Harden scored 40-plus points for the fourth time in six games and host Houston extended its winning streak to six games with a victory over Indiana.

Harden paired 44 points with eight rebounds to carry the Rockets to victory. With Houston trailing 88-86 midway through the fourth quarter, Harden scored 12 consecutive points to lift the Rockets to a double-digit lead. Domantas Sabonis (18 points, 13 rebounds) paced the Pacers. Indiana, without Myles Turner and Jeremy Lamb, leaned on bench production, with four reserves scoring in double figures.

Grizzlies 107, Jazz 106 Rookie Ja Morant made the decisive basket as part of a stellar outing in which he registered 25 points and eight assists to lead Memphis over visiting Utah.

Solomon Hill stripped Utah's Donovan Mitchell, who scored 29 points in defeat, just before time expired to seal it as Memphis recorded its third straight win. Mike Conley experienced a tough return to Memphis despite scoring 15 points. Conley was just 5-of-19 shooting, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range, while playing against his former team of 12 seasons for the first time since an offseason trade.

Wizards 137, Timberwolves 116 Bradley Beal scored 44 points and Moritz Wagner finished with a career-high 30 points and 15 rebounds as Washington recorded a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Beal, who had 44 points in Washington's 140-133 loss at Boston on Wednesday, shot 15 of 22 and made 13 of 14 from the foul line to help the Wizards avenge a 131-109 loss to Minnesota on Nov. 2. Wagner eclipsed his previous career-high of 22 points by shooting 13 of 15. He also sank all four of his 3-point attempts to propel the Wizards to just their second win in eight outings. Karl-Anthony Towns amassed 36 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who had won two in a row.

