Scoreboard at Tea on Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test
The scoreboard at tea on the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday. Bangladesh 1st Innings: 150 all out
India 1st Innings: 493 for 6 declared in 114 overs Bangladesh 2nd Innings:
Shadman Islam b Sharma 6 Imrul Kayes b Yadav 6
Mominul Haque lbw b Shami 7 Mohammad Mithun c Agarwal b Shami 18
Mushfiqur Rahim batting 53 Mahmudullah c Rohit b Shami 15
Liton Das c & b Ashwin 35 Mehidy Hasan batting 38
Extras: (B-2 LB-9 W-1 NB-1) 13 Total: (For 6 wickets from 54 overs) 191
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-16, 3-37, 4-44, 5-72, 6-135. Bowling: Ishant Sharma 11-3-31-1, Umesh Yadav 11-0-42-1, Mohammed Shami 11-4-25-3, Ravindra Jadeja 12-2-44-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 9-2-38-1.PTI APA
