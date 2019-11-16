Bajwa, Mairaj to headline National Shotgun Shooting Championship

Fresh from securing Olympic quotas, Asian Championship medallists Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan will headline the 63rd National Shotgun Shooting Championship, beginning here on Sunday. Besides Bajwa and Mairaj, who clinched Olympic quotas last week by winning the gold and silver medals respectively in the men's skeet event at the Asian Championship in Doha, several top shooters including Kynan Chenai, Shreyasi Singh and Manavjit Singh Sandhu are expected take part in the fortnight long competition.

The women's trap qualification will kick off the competition at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. The women's trap has seen 71 entries across the senior and junior categories.

Qualification matches are scheduled for a 9 AM start. The women's trap finals are scheduled for 2pm on Monday, while the junior women's final is at 3pm.

