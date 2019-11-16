Scoreboard at the end of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday. Bangladesh 1st Innings: 150

India 1st Innings: 493 for 6 declared in 114 overs Bangladesh 2nd Innings:

Shadman Islam b Sharma 6 Imrul Kayes b Yadav 6

Mominul Haque lbw b Shami 7 Mohammad Mithun c Agarwal b Shami 18

Mushfiqur Rahim c Pujara b Ashwin 64 Mahmudullah c Rohit b Shami 15

Liton Das c & b Ashwin 35 Mehidy Hasan b Umesh 38

Taijul Islam c Saha b Shami 6 Abu Jayed not out 4

Ebadat Hossain c Umesh b Ashwin 1 Extras: (B-2 LB-9 W-1 NB-1) 13

Total: (all out from 54 overs) 213 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-16, 3-37, 4-44, 5-72, 6-135, 194-7, 208-8, 208-9, 213-10.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 11-3-31-1, Umesh Yadav 14-1-51-2, Mohammed Shami 16-7-31-4, Ravindra Jadeja 14-2-47-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 14.2-6-42-3.

