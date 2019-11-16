International Development News
Development News Edition

Fiery pacers engineer another innings win for India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 16:05 IST
Fiery pacers engineer another innings win for India

India annihilated Bangladesh inside three days for a resounding innings and 130 run-victory in the first Test, riding on one of the most hostile fast bowling performances in recent times. The quick victory was on predicted lines.

Having bowled Bangladesh out for 150 in the first innings, India bundled them out for 213 in the second essay after declaring their first innings on their overnight score of 493 for six. The victory also gave India 60 points, and they strengthened their position in the World Test Championship table with 300 points in their kitty.

The thrashing also completed a hat-trick of innings wins for them, having beaten South Africa in the second and third Test in the previous series. The gulf was huge between the two teams and it could only get worse for Bangladesh from here onwards as the Indian pace attack, in the upcoming Day/Night Test with pink ball, is expected to cause more damage to their batsmen's psyche.

It was a game where Mohammed Shami (match haul of 7 wickets), Umesh Yadav (4 wickets overall) and Ishant Sharma (3 wickets) scared the hell out of an opposition that showed little stomach for a fight, save senior player Mushfiqur Rahim (64, 150 balls, 7x4), who delayed the inevitable. Ravichandran Ashwin (match haul of 5 wickets) complemented the pacers, chipping in with wickets at regular intervals.

Bangladesh may have lost a lot of Test matches but the one in Indore has left them with scars that will remain for a long time. An international team looked frightened in the face of relentless hostility. There were no angry gestures or over-the-top celebrations but scorching pace, mesmerising swing and the red cherry rearing at the throat from good length.

It created a spectacle and Bangladesh didn't have the wherewithal to handle it. The best part about this Indian attack is that its intensity is same even in the third session as it is early in the morning. Mehidy Hasan Miraj (38 off 55 balls), despite sharing a 59-run stand with Rahim, being bounced out by Umesh, was a case in point.

It was a 'heavy ball' in cricketing parlance that grew big on Miraj, hitting him on his chest and then tickling the stumps. It was pure intimidation as the batsman looked in physical pain as he left. Ditto for Imrul Kayes, who got a perfect outswinger (inswinger for a left hander) from Umesh in the first session. The ball tailed in and uprooted the leg-stump. Kayes had given up on the fight from the start as he looked nervous while facing each and every delivery.

Shadman Islam may have been a heavy scorer in domestic cricket but he has never faced a bowler of Ishant's calibre in his short Test career. So when young Shadman got one from Ishant to nip back from length, he couldn't react in time to bring his bat down, as the ball clipped the top of middle stump.

Bangladesh's best bet, Mominul Haque (7) was jittery from the start and survived a DRS call while trying to leave a delivery pitched on the off-stump. However, when Shami angled one into the opposition skipper, he was adjudged plumb in-front even though Virat Kohli had to take a review, which turned out to be successful.

Shami's guile again came to the fore when he hurried Mohammed Mithun with a bouncer and his mistimed pull was easily taken at mid-wicket by Mayank Agarwal. For the team's oldest player (in terms of age) Mahmudullah Riyad, the issue was technical as well as temperamental.

A fluent player in white ball format, not for once during the two innings did he look comfortable be it against the pacers or spinners. In the post-lunch session, Shami just bowled one fuller on the off-stump channel. The ball held its line and all the veteran did was to offer a training session slip catch to Rohit Sharma.

Amid the ruins, Rahim, after getting reprieve in the first session, showed his will to fight that was missing in younger colleague Liton Das (35 off 39 balls), who showed T20 skills when something else was required.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Flexible workplace stock to jump 5-times to 130-140 million sq ft by 2025: Report

Flexible workspace supply in India is estimated to jump five times by 2025 to 130-140 million sq ft, accounting for one-third of global coworking inventory, according to a report by property consultant Cushman Wakefield CW. The global real...

Germany arrests citizen accused of IS membership upon return home

German authorities have arrested a German citizen accused of being a member of Islamic State upon her return to Germany, federal prosecutors said on Saturday. The woman, identified only as Nasim A., was arrested on Friday evening. A court w...

LIC Housing eyes to disburse Rs 55,000 crore in FY 19-20

LIC Housing Finance Ltd has set a target of disbursing Rs 55,000 crore worth loans during the current financial year, a top official said on Saturday. LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Managing Director and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said the company ...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN21 LANKA-2NDLD POLLS Lanka votes for new PresidentColombo Sri Lankans voted Saturday to choose a new president amid multiple poll-related incidents, including an attack on the minority Muslim voters, in an election that will decide the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019