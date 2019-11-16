International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Liverpool pair Henderson, Gomez out of England's trip to Kosovo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 16:43 IST
Soccer-Liverpool pair Henderson, Gomez out of England's trip to Kosovo

England midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Joe Gomez will miss Sunday's Euro 2020 qualifier at Kosovo due to illness and injury, the Football Association (FA) said on Saturday. Henderson, who is yet to completely recover from a viral infection, had missed Thursday's 7-0 victory over Montenegro at Wembley as Gareth Southgate's side booked their place in the finals of the competition as Group A winners.

His Liverpool team mate Gomez was booed by some fans when he entered as a substitute in that match, following a bust-up with Raheem Sterling on Monday, and misses the trip to Kosovo after sustaining a knee injury in training on Friday. "Henderson arrived in camp with a viral infection that has not fully cleared... Gomez sustained a knock in training and has not recovered sufficiently enough to travel," the FA said in a statement http://www.thefa.com/news/2019/nov/16/jordan-henderson-and-joe-gomez-to-miss-kosovo-game-161119.

"The pair now return to their club meaning the Three Lions will head to Pristina on Saturday with a 23-man squad." England have 18 points from seven games, while Kosovo are third in the group below Czech Republic with 11 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

West Africa boot camp seeks artificial intelligence fix for climate-hit farmers

Data analyst Fabrice Sonzahi enrolled in a course on artificial intelligence AI in Dakar, hoping to help struggling farmers improve crop yields in his home country of Ivory Coast.He is part of an inaugural batch of students at a new AI prog...

UPDATE 1-Paris police fire tear gas on 'yellow vest' protests anniversary

Paris police fired tear gas in northwestern and southern Paris on Saturday to drive back protesters marking the first anniversary of anti-government yellow vest demonstrations. On the Place dItalie in southern Paris, demonstrators, many cla...

Mizoram: Two workers killed as pile of steel rods fall on them

Two workers were killed onSaturday when a pile of steel rods accidentally fell on themat a construction site in Mizorams Mamit district, policesaidThe incident occurred when the two labourers wereworking on the foundation of Dapchhuah Bridg...

Congress MP, MLAs held for staging stir over road condition

Around 300 Congress functionaries, including party MP Vasantha Kumar, and MLAs Prince, Vijayadharani and Rajesh were arrested for allegedly blocking a road in two places in Kanyakumari district on Saturday, police said. The party activists...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019