REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/ 9:00 a.m.ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2:00 p.m. GMT/ 9:00 a.m.ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-ATPFINALS-NADAL Nadal says ending year as number one is big satisfaction

LONDON - It all felt a little odd at the O2 Arena on Friday. BASKETBALL-NBA-JAMES

LeBron James says he is nowhere near retirement LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Friday said he is a long way from hanging up his high tops and likened himself to veteran New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is still going strong at age 42.

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-GARRETT Browns' Garrett hit with indefinite ban for helmet swing

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been handed a record indefinite suspension for using a helmet to attack another player, the National Football League (NFL) said on Friday. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER

SOCCER-EURO-RUS-BEL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Russia v Belgium

Russia play Belgium in Group I of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 16 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-SVN-LVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Slovenia v Latvia

Slovenia play Latvia in Group G of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 16 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-AUT-MKD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Austria v North Macedonia

Austria play Macedonia in Group G of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 16 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-CRO-SVK/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Croatia v Slovakia

Croatia play Slovakia in Group E of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 16 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-GER-BLR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Germany v Belarus

Germany play Belarus in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 16 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-NIR-NLD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Northern Ireland v Netherlands

Northern Ireland face the Netherlands in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 16 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-STS-SAO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Santos v Sao Paulo

Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Santos v Sao Paulo at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos 16 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Brazilian Grand Prix - Qualifying Action from qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

16 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/ Cricket - First test - India v Bangladesh

First test between India and Bangladesh. 17 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Nedbank Golf Challenge The Nedbank Gold Challenge is the penultimate event on the European Tour.

16 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT GOLF-MAYAKOBA/

Golf-PGA Tour-Third round of Mayakoba Golf Classic Third round action from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

16 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT BOXING

BOXING-MAYWEATHER/ Interview-Boxing-Mayweather discusses the future of the sport

Boxer Floyd Mayweather, one of the sports all-time greats, speaks to Reuters about whether anyone will ever eclipse his 50-0 record, whether fighters will make as much money as viewers move toward online platforms, and whether he plans to enter the ring again. 16 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

MOTORCYCLING MOTOR-MOTOGP-VALENCIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix The Circuit Ricardo Tormo hosts the Valencia Grand Prix - the final race of the MotoGP season.

17 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Catholic devotees in Thailand join choir for visit of Pope Francis

A choir formed of Catholic devotees training to join the church in Thailand were rehearsing on Saturday ahead of the visit of Pope Francis next week.The choir will perform for the pope at St. Peters parish in Nakhon Pathom province, about 5...

UPDATE 1-Germany arrests citizen accused of IS membership upon return home

A federal judge on Saturday ordered that a German citizen arrested on her return to the country on suspicion of being a member of Islamic State should remain in custody, prosecutors said.Authorities said the suspect, identified only as Nasi...

Sarita Devi elected unopposed to AIBA athletes commission

Veteran Indian boxer L Sarita Devi has been elected unopposed to the International Boxing Asociations AIBA first-ever athletes commission to represent the Asian bloc. Reported by PTI in July, Sarita was in the running for the position as th...

Two plan robbery to fund excursion to Manali; held with arms

Two men, who allegedly plotted to rob people to fund a trip to Manali with their girlfriends, have been arrested from Najafgarh area in Dwarka, police said on Saturday. Sitar Khan 26 and Umesh Kumar 29, both residents of Najafgarh, were arr...
