REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/ 9:00 a.m.ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2:00 p.m. GMT/ 9:00 a.m.ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-ATPFINALS-NADAL Nadal says ending year as number one is big satisfaction

LONDON - It all felt a little odd at the O2 Arena on Friday. BASKETBALL-NBA-JAMES

LeBron James says he is nowhere near retirement LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Friday said he is a long way from hanging up his high tops and likened himself to veteran New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is still going strong at age 42.

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-GARRETT Browns' Garrett hit with indefinite ban for helmet swing

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been handed a record indefinite suspension for using a helmet to attack another player, the National Football League (NFL) said on Friday. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER

SOCCER-EURO-RUS-BEL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Russia v Belgium

Russia play Belgium in Group I of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 16 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-SVN-LVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Slovenia v Latvia

Slovenia play Latvia in Group G of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 16 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-AUT-MKD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Austria v North Macedonia

Austria play Macedonia in Group G of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 16 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-CRO-SVK/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Croatia v Slovakia

Croatia play Slovakia in Group E of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 16 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-GER-BLR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Germany v Belarus

Germany play Belarus in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 16 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-NIR-NLD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Northern Ireland v Netherlands

Northern Ireland face the Netherlands in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 16 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-STS-SAO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Santos v Sao Paulo

Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Santos v Sao Paulo at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos 16 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Brazilian Grand Prix - Qualifying Action from qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

16 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/ Cricket - First test - India v Bangladesh

First test between India and Bangladesh. 17 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Nedbank Golf Challenge The Nedbank Gold Challenge is the penultimate event on the European Tour.

16 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT GOLF-MAYAKOBA/

Golf-PGA Tour-Third round of Mayakoba Golf Classic Third round action from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

16 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT BOXING

BOXING-MAYWEATHER/ Interview-Boxing-Mayweather discusses the future of the sport

Boxer Floyd Mayweather, one of the sports all-time greats, speaks to Reuters about whether anyone will ever eclipse his 50-0 record, whether fighters will make as much money as viewers move toward online platforms, and whether he plans to enter the ring again. 16 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

MOTORCYCLING MOTOR-MOTOGP-VALENCIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix The Circuit Ricardo Tormo hosts the Valencia Grand Prix - the final race of the MotoGP season.

17 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

