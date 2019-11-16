International Development News
Development News Edition

Sarita Devi elected unopposed to AIBA athletes commission

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 19:54 IST
Sarita Devi elected unopposed to AIBA athletes commission

Veteran Indian boxer L Sarita Devi has been elected unopposed to the International Boxing Asociation's (AIBA) first-ever athletes commission to represent the Asian bloc. Reported by PTI in July, Sarita was in the running for the position as the sole candidate from the region. The commission features one male and a female boxer from each of the five regional confederations (Asia, Oceania, Europe, Americas, and Europe).

"...it is my great pleasure to inform you that you were uncontestably elected as AIBA Athlete Commission member," AIBA interim President Mohamed Moustahsane said in a letter to Sarita. "I am confident that with your knowledge and experience, you will be an important contributor to the activities of this commission," he added.

The 37-year-old is an eight-time Asian Championships medallist – five of them gold – and is currently an athlete representative in the executive committee of the Boxing Federation of India, which nominated her for the position in the world body as well. The athletes' commission is part of the reforms that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended for AIBA, which has been stripped of the right to conduct the sport in the 2020 Olympic Games due to alleged financial and administrative mismanagement.

The AIBA athletes commission members would be mandated to be a bridge between the world body and the boxers for greater transparency and coordination in the formulation of rules and projects for the sport. The commission members will also be expected to liaison with the IOC to ensure that boxers are represented in its athletes' commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Farmer held, 9 others booked for stubble burning in Greater Noida

A farmer was arrested and nine others were booked in Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly burning crop residue in Greater Noida in violation of the National Green Tribunal guidelines, the district administration said on Saturday. A farmer was a...

India will lead world in combating poverty, climate change, terrorism: Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said India will lead the world in combating the challenges of poverty, terrorism and climate change in the 21st century. Goyal was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day conference on environme...

Runway incursion at Chennai airport: DGCA suspends 2 IndiGo pilots for 3 months

Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended two pilots of IndiGo airline for not heeding the instructions of Air Traffic Controller which caused a runway incursion incident at Chennai airport on July 14, an official said on Saturday. Capt. Elitom...

India record best-ever medal haul in World Para Athletics Championship

India signed off the campaign at the World Para Athletics Championship with their biggest ever haul nine medals - finishing in the 24th position in the nine-day competition here. Until this edition, London 2017 had been Indias best-ever sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019