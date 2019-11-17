International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-Tsitsipas wants a fan army like Federer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 01:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 01:02 IST
Tennis-Tsitsipas wants a fan army like Federer
"I hope they like me when I play out on the court because I feel like I have a lot of things to offer for tennis," Tsitsipas said. Image Credit: Flickr

Stefanos Tsitsipas silenced the raucous Roger Federer fan club as he knocked the 20-times Grand Slam champion out of the ATP Finals on Saturday and hopes to one day be as popular as the Swiss great.

Only the most one-eyed Federer followers could not have been impressed with the Greek's 6-3 6-4 victory, achieved with the kind of tennis they are used to seeing from their idol. With his fearless, eye-pleasing groundstrokes, regular forays to the net and booming serves, the engaging 21-year-old certainly has much to applaud. But he knows the Federer followers will be tough to win over.

"I hope they like me when I play out on the court because I feel like I have a lot of things to offer for tennis," Tsitsipas said. "And I would love to see one day potentially a fan base and people come to the court as they do for Roger because it's an army. And you need that. You need an army like this.

"I want to feel connected with people. I want to be known as a good tennis player because that's what the fans want to see. They want to see a good personality." The way Tsitsipas responded when put under intense pressure on Saturday was impressive. He saved 11 of the 12 break points he faced and survived an epic 13-minute game when he served for the first set at 5-3, sealing it at the seventh time of asking.

Worryingly for the fellow young guns who will surely be vying for major glory with Tsitsipas, he appears to thrive on adversity and relish a fight, as he showed when losing to ultimate warrior Rafael Nadal in a three-hour match he didn't even need to win on Friday. "I don't really see it as a pressure," Tsitsipas said when asked about saving so many crucial points against Federer.

"I mostly see it as a challenge for me. He's up a breakpoint, I see that as a challenge to overcome the difficulty. It's like you're basically -- you know it's going to be difficult. I have managed to turn that into a challenge and try to be as aggressive as possible." Tsitsipas will face Austrian Dominic Thiem or defending champion Alexander Zverev in the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson has 16-point lead over Labour before election - Opinium poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party has a 16-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an opinion poll published by Opinium Research on Saturday, ahead of next months election.Support for the Conservativ...

Prof Gourav Vallabh to take on Jharkhand CM in Assembly polls

The Congress on Saturday announced the name of its national spokesperson Prof Gourav Vallabh from the Jamshedpur East seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Prof Vallabh has been pitted from the sitting seat of Jharkhand Chi...

UPDATE 2-Venezuela opposition rallies against Maduro to revive momentum

Venezuelas opposition staged nationwide protests against President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday and called for a new wave of demonstrations to revive their stalled effort to topple the deeply unpopular ruling Socialist Party. Protesters waved...

Trump visits medical center to start annual checkup

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to begin part of his annual physical exam, the White House press secretary said in a statement. Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019