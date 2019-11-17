International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Verstappen on pole for Brazilian Grand Prix

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 01:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 01:38 IST
UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Verstappen on pole for Brazilian Grand Prix
"The car was on fire and I hope that was a nice birthday present, Christian," Verstappen said over the team radio after clocking a best lap around Interlagos of one minute 07.508 seconds. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Max Verstappen sealed pole position at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday and served it up to a delighted Red Bull team principal Christian Horner as a 46th birthday present. The pole was the second of the Dutch 22-year-old's Formula One career and the first in Brazil for engine partners Honda since the late triple champion Ayrton Senna in 1991 with McLaren.

"The car was on fire and I hope that was a nice birthday present, Christian," Verstappen said over the team radio after clocking a best lap around Interlagos of one minute 07.508 seconds. "That was the best birthday present you could have given me. Well done. Brilliant in all three sessions. So thank you very much for that," replied Horner.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel joined Verstappen on the front row, a tenth of a second off the pole time, for what will be his 100th start for the Italian team after winning four championships with Red Bull. "I had a bit of a wobble at the exit of the last corner on the first run but I think Max improved his time, so fair play. I think it's his pole position," said Vettel.

"I think both Red Bull and Mercedes look a bit stronger managing tires but we've got the speed and we've got the power," added the German. Lewis Hamilton, who clinched his sixth world championship in Texas two weeks ago and was quickest in final practice, will line up third for Mercedes with teammate Valtteri Bottas alongside.

"We've been down on power, I guess, compared to the others particularly, that's where we lose most of our time," said Hamilton. "But I gave it absolutely everything I had and I'm glad at the end." Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified in fourth place but drops 10 places due to an engine change.

With both championships won by Mercedes for an unprecedented sixth year in a row, Sunday's penultimate race of the season is likely to focus on the battle to be best of the rest. Leclerc is third overall and leads Verstappen by 14 points, with Vettel a further five adrift.

For Red Bull, there is also unfinished business after Verstappen missed out on victory in Brazil last year when he tangled with backmarker Esteban Ocon while leading. "I'll try to finish it off now," promised Verstappen.

There is every chance of the youngster making amends on Sunday, with the winner in Brazil starting on pole position in five of the last six races there. Verstappen, however, failed to convert his previous pole, in Hungary last August, into victory with Hamilton going on to celebrate instead.

Red Bull's Alexander Albon will start in fifth place with Pierre Gasly, the French driver he replaced earlier in the season, alongside Toro Rosso. Haas enjoyed their best qualifying since the Spanish Grand Prix in May with Romain Grosjean lining up seventh and Kevin Magnussen ninth.

Kimi Raikkonen qualified eighth, after Leclerc's demotion, for Alfa Romeo at the circuit where he won the 2007 world championship while McLaren's British rookie Lando Norris rounded out the top 10. Norris's Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz failed to set a time after an engine problem in the first phase of qualifying.

"Something went, something on the engine," he reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Prof Gourav Vallabh to take on Jharkhand CM in Assembly polls

The Congress on Saturday announced the name of its national spokesperson Prof Gourav Vallabh from the Jamshedpur East seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Prof Vallabh has been pitted from the sitting seat of Jharkhand Chi...

UPDATE 2-Venezuela opposition rallies against Maduro to revive momentum

Venezuelas opposition staged nationwide protests against President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday and called for a new wave of demonstrations to revive their stalled effort to topple the deeply unpopular ruling Socialist Party. Protesters waved...

Trump visits medical center to start annual checkup

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to begin part of his annual physical exam, the White House press secretary said in a statement. Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is...

Warriors' Russell (thumb) to miss at least two weeks

Golden State Warriors leading scorer DAngelo Russell will miss at least two weeks with a sprained right thumb. The team announced his status after reviewing the results of an MRI on Saturday.He will be re-evaluated in two weeks and will not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019