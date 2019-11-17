Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Former world number four Berdych announces retirement

Former world number four and Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych announced his retirement from tennis on Saturday. The Czech, who won 13 ATP singles titles in a 17-year-long career, was a fixture in the world's top 10 between 2010 and 2016. Arise Sir Lewis? Hamilton says he's not expecting knighthood

Lewis Hamilton says he is not expecting his sixth Formula One world championship to be recognized with a knighthood at the end of the year. The Mercedes driver's supporters are pushing for him to join other British sporting sirs like Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, runner Mo Farah, tennis player Andy Murray and cricketer Alastair Cook. NHL roundup: Habs use 4-goal period to top Caps

Tomas Tatar had a goal with three assists, and Phillip Danault recorded one goal and two helpers as the visiting Montreal Canadiens used a four-goal second period to beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 Friday. The Canadiens won their third straight while ending the Capitals' 13-game point streak. Tsitsipas wants a fan army like Federer

Stefanos Tsitsipas silenced the raucous Roger Federer fan club as he knocked the 20-times Grand Slam champion out of the ATP Finals on Saturday and hopes to one day be as popular as the Swiss great. Only the most one-eyed Federer followers could not have been impressed with the Greek's 6-3 6-4 victory, achieved with the kind of tennis they are used to seeing from their idol. NBA roundup: Celtics rally for 10th straight win

Jayson Tatum converted a Daniel Theis steal into a go-ahead dunk with 1:36 to play Friday night as the Boston Celtics scored 13 of the game's final 16 points to rally for a 105-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Tatum finished with a game-high 24 points, Brown 22 and Walker 20 for the Celtics, who were opening a five-game Western swing. Marcus Smart was a fourth Celtic scoring in double figures with 15. Tatum also found time for a team-high eight rebounds. Upset at league, Kaepernick moves scheduled tryout

Upset at what he called preconditions imposed by the National Football League, quarterback Colin Kaepernick at the last minute moved his scheduled tryout on Saturday away from the Atlanta Falcons training facility to a local high school where media could attend. The former starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers is seeking a return to the NFL three years after his protests against racial injustice roiled the sport. Henley hit with bizarre eight-stroke penalty in Mexico

Russell Henley incurred a bizarre eight-stroke penalty in the second round at the Mayakoba Classic on Saturday after realizing that one of the balls he had played was different from the rest. The three-times PGA Tour winner was signing balls for fans when he noticed the discrepancy and received a two-stroke penalty for each of the holes he played the different ball. Browns' Garrett hit with indefinite ban for helmet swing

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been handed a record indefinite suspension for using a helmet to attack another player, the National Football League (NFL) said on Friday. Garrett, who Cleveland took first overall in the 2017 NFL draft, will miss the rest of the regular season and any playoff games and must meet with the commissioner's office before a decision on his reinstatement will be taken. Verstappen on pole for Brazilian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen sealed pole position at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday and served it up to a delighted Red Bull team principal Christian Horner as a 46th birthday present. The pole was the second of the Dutch 22-year-old's Formula One career and the first in Brazil for engine partners Honda since the late triple champion Ayrton Senna in 1991 with McLaren. Tsitsipas eclipses Federer to set up Thiem showdown

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem have both donned regulation grey Adidas shirts this week but their technicolor games will light up the O2 Arena in the ATP Finals climax on Sunday. Appropriately, the two standout performers will meet after 21-year-old Greek debutant Tsitsipas eclipsed six-times champion Roger Federer 6-3 6-4 and Austrian Thiem dispatched defending champion Alexander Zverev 7-5 6-3.

