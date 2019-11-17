Kahun, Penguins pound Maple Leafs 6-1

Dominik Kahun scored twice, and Bryan Rust added a goal and two assists Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins clobbered the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1. Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, and Jared McCann also scored in a high-paced game for the Penguins, who are 5-2-2 in their past nine games. Goaltender Tristan Jarry made 32 saves.

Jason Spezza scored for Toronto, which lost its fifth straight. Auston Matthews had his six-game point streak snapped. The Maple Leafs didn't provide staunch defense in front of goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo, who in his NHL debut made 32 saves.

Guentzel opened the scoring at 6:38 of the first with a power-play goal, sliding the puck around Kaskisuo's right skate after collecting a rebound. Malkin made it 2-0 at 8:44 of the first. Off the rush, he put a shot past Kaskisuo's glove.

That goal and a secondary assist on the first gave Malkin 67 goals, 163 points in 123 career games without Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, who had sports hernia surgery last week. Kahun, from the top of the right circle, used Rust as a screen to score 52 seconds into the second to make it 3-0.

A successful Pittsburgh challenge gave Kahun his second goal and pushed it to 4-0 at 4:32 of the second. Brandon Tanev, carrying the puck, was upended deep in the Toronto zone by defenseman Jake Muzzin. Tanev spilled into Kaskisuo, pushing the goalie out of the crease. Kahun got the puck and easily put the puck in the empty net. It was initially called no goal because of incidental contact with the goalie, but when reviewed it was determined Muzzin was at fault, and the call was overturned.

McCann picked up his 100th career point and gave the Penguins a 5-0 lead at 7:28 of the third off a three-on-two. At 14:49 of the second, Spezza cut it to 5-1 on a short-side shot from the right circle.

Rust's short-handed goal off a two-on-one at 3:54 of the third made it 6-1.

