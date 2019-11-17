International Development News
Development News Edition

Doncic, Porzingis carry Mavericks past Raptors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dallas
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 11:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 11:58 IST
Doncic, Porzingis carry Mavericks past Raptors
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Luka Doncic had 26 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the visiting Toronto Raptors 110-102 Saturday night. Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks, who had lost their two previous games. Seth Curry and former Raptor Delon Wright each had 15 points for Dallas while Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith each scored 10.

Normal Powell led Toronto with a season-best 26 points and Fred VanVleet added 24. Pascal Siakam had 15 points and seven assists and Matt Thomas had 10 points as the Raptors completed a 3-2 road trip. The Mavericks took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and increased that to 14 with 5:14 to play.

The Raptors cut that to six on two free throws by VanVleet with 3:17 remaining. A layup by Powell cut the lead to two with 2:08 to play. Curry hit two free throws with 1:37 left and Dallas led by six and regained command of the game. The Mavericks had a 15-0 run, led by as many as 11 points and finished the first quarter ahead 32-22.

Toronto dominated the second quarter, outscoring Dallas 38-21 while holding Doncic to one point. Thomas made a 3-pointer and Marc Gasol made a free throw to give Toronto an eight-point lead with 2:01 remaining in the first half.

The Raptors led 60-53 at halftime. The Mavericks started the third quarter on a 5-0 run and took a one-point lead on a 3-pointer by Porzingis. A 3-pointer by Curry put Dallas up by six with 4:11 remaining in the third quarter.

Toronto regained a one-point lead on Siakam's layup but Wright closed the third-quarter scoring with an eight-footer and Dallas led 78-77. The Mavericks opened the fourth quarter on a 10-2 surge and led by nine after Wright's layup with 9:44 remaining.

Powell's 3-pointer trimmed the lead to six but he missed the ensuing free throw. But Curry's layup increased the Mavericks' lead to 10 points with 6:11 to play. The lead reached 14 on three free throws by Doncic and a technical foul shot by Porzingis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Environmental DNA test may reveal where birds flock together: Study

In a first, researchers have shown that environmental DNA eDNA can be used to detect the presence of an endangered bird species by collecting and analyzing small amounts of water from the pools where they drink -- an advance that may lead t...

Greater private sector innovation, digital tools key to quality healthcare services in India at low cost: Bill Gates

Greater private sector innovation and use of technology like digital tools would help India provide quality healthcare services at low cost, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said, listing priority areas of ...

UPDATE 3-Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa set to become president after rival concedes defeat

Sri Lankas former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to become president after his main rival conceded defeat on Sunday in an election that came months after bombings by Islamist militants threw the country into turmoil.Rajapa...

C'garh govt seeks time to give details sought in PIL on notifying tiger reserve

The state government has sought more time from the Chhattisgarh High Court to submit details of steps taken by it for issuing notification for constitution of Guru Ghasidas tiger reserve. The move comes following public interest litigation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019