International Development News
Development News Edition

Shaw slams fifty on return from doping ban as Mumbai win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 17:53 IST
Shaw slams fifty on return from doping ban as Mumbai win

Prithvi Shaw made a splendid return to competitive cricket after serving a doping ban, hitting a 39-ball 63 to guide Mumbai to a 83-run win over Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Sunday. All eyes were on Shaw, who played his first game after serving a back-dated eight-month suspension by the BCCI for failing a dope test and the pint-sized opener did not disappoint the small crowd at the Wankhede Stadium.

Shaw, who came in for in-form Jay Bista, struck a blazing half-century and then celebrated in a 'bat does the talk' manner. Shaw and Aditya Tare (82 off 48 balls) toyed with a pedestrian Assam attack to help Mumbai post a massive 206 for 5 in the Group 'D' match.

The Mumbai bowlers led by medium pacer Shivam Dube (2/3) then restricted the visitors to 123 for 8 to complete the win. The focus was firmly on Shaw, who was named in Mumbai's last two games of the league stage of the Mushtaq Ali trophy and the subsequent super league stage on Thursday.

The 20-year-old made his intent clear as he hit seven boundaries and two sixes in his 39-ball knock and made optimum use of a 'life' which he got on 32 after being dropped at long-off. Shaw underlined his class, hitting some lovely shots and also struck two towering sixes.

Tare was also in an attacking mood, smashing some well-timed boundaries. The two conjured up a 138-run stand for the first-wicket to lay the foundation of big total. Tare hammered 12 fours and a lone six.

Assam leg-spinner Riyan Parag removed Tare and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0), who had a rare failure, in successive deliveries of the 14th over. Shaw's innings too ended after he became Parag's (3-30) third victim as Mumbai slumped to 149 for 3.

However, a quick-fire 32 off 14 balls by their crisis man Siddhesh Lad ensured that the hosts crossed the 200-run mark. The chase was always going to be difficult for Assam and Mumbai bowlers dished out a clinical show.

Assam kept losing wickets and no other batsman apart from Riyan Parag (38 off 33 balls) showed spine as Mumbai defended the target with ease. Dhawal Kulkarni (2/28), Dube (2/3), Shams Mulani (2/15), Shardul Thakur (1-23) and Shreyas Iyer (1-28) shared the spoils.

Meanwhile, in the first game at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Pondicherry defeated Bengal by four wickets to grab their four points. In the other game at BKC, Haryana chased the 160-run target against Madhya Pradesh with four wickets in hand and Sumit Kumar top-scoring with an unbaten 44.

And in the second game at Wankhede, Meghalaya, who had stunned Mumbai on Friday, got the better of Mizoram by 25 runs. Meghalaya's all-rounder Abhay Negi registered the fastest fifty in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy in 14 balls, surpassing the record held by Robin Uthappa.

Negi hammered two fours and six sixes. Brief scores:

Mumbai: 206 for 5 (Aditya Tare 82, Prithvi Shaw 63, Riyan Parag 3/30) beat Assam 123 for 8 (Riyan Parag 38, Sibsankar Roy 22, Shivam Dube 2/3) by 83 runs. Mumbai 4 points, Assam 0 points. Bengal 132 for 7 (Vivek Singh 43, Abhimanyu Easwaran 28, Suresh Kumar 4/17) lost to Pondicherry 135 for 6 (Rohit Damodaran 55, Suresh Kumar 16; Shahbaz Ahamad 2-16) by four wickets. Pondicherry 4 points, Bengal: 0.

Madhya Pradesh: 159/6 (Rajat Patidar 69, Venkatesh Iyer 34; Harshal Patel 3-34) lost to Haryana 162/6 (Sumit Kumar 44 not out, Shivam Chauhan 41; Parth Sahani 2-17) by four wickets. Haryana 4 points, Madhya Pradesh 0. Meghalaya: 207/4 (Ravi Bhamidipati 53 not out, Abhay Negi 50 not out;Lalhma Ngaiha 1-24) beat Mizoram 182/2 (Taruwar Kohli 90, Pawan Prasad 72 not out; Raj Biswa 1-29) by 25 runs. Meghalaya 4 points, Mizoram 0 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bolivian interim leader meets UN envoy amid violence fears

A UN envoy met with Bolivias interim president Saturday to find a way out of the countrys political crisis while the world body expressed concern the situation could spin out of control amid a rising death toll. On leaving the meeting with ...

TN trounces Vidarbha, emerges group topper

Tamil Nadu thrashed Vidarbha by 113 runs on Sunday in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here to advance to the super league stage as the group topper. Three teams-Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Kerala- finished...

Indian man arrested for illegally carrying USD 25,000 in Nepal airport

An Indian national has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here for illegally possessing huge amount of foreign currency. Satyanarayan Ramacharya, 35, was held when he was about to board a Dubai-bound Oman Air flight on Satur...

UPDATE 3-Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with $1.7 trillion top value

Saudi Aramco is worth up to 1.7 trillion at the price range set by the oil giant on Sunday, below the 2 trillion sought by Saudis crown prince but putting it in the running to become the worlds biggest IPO.Aramco cannot sell its shares dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019