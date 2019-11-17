International Development News
Van Dijk withdraws from Estonia match for 'personal reasons'

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk will miss Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia for personal reasons, the Dutch federation announced on Sunday. "The manager Ronald Koeman will not be able to call up Virgil van Dijk on Tuesday against Estonia", the federation said on its website.

"The Dutch captain has had to withdraw from the match for personal reasons and left the training camp immediately." The Dutch booked their passage to next year's finals, their first major competition since the 2014 World Cup, with a goalless draw against Northern Ireland in Belfast on Saturday.

At stake in Tuesday's game will be the top spot in Group C which is currently held by Germany who is two points ahead of the Dutch. The defender is clear to play for Liverpool against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League at the weekend.

