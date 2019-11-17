International Development News
DDCA ombudsman puts Rajat Sharma's resignation on hold

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 22:45 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed on Sunday ordered senior journalist Rajat Sharma to continue in his role as president while stopping suspended general secretary Vinod Tihara's reinstatement. Sharma had resigned yesterday from his post, citing his inability to continue amidst "various pulls and pressures", though without taking any name.

The Ombudsman has also in his directive stated that due procedure was not followed while passing a resolution to withdraw powers of president and Tihara's suspension can't be revoked till his case remains pending with the Ombudsman. "Three purported resolutions are said to have been passed by circulation by the Apex Council on 13.11.2019. These purported resolutions are said to be illegal," the ombudsman stated in his order, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

"One purported resolution seeks to reinstate Mr. Vinod Tihara, as the Secretary, DDCA, who was suspended on 2.11.2019 by the Apex Council and in respect of which a reference was made to the Ombudsman. "It is pertinent to note that the reference is pending with me and Mr. Vinod Tihara had been given two weeks time to respond. No reply has been received from Mr. Vinod Tihara."

The Ombudsman added: "Prima facie no purported resolution reinstating Mr. Vinod Tihara ought to have been passed when the very issue was under consideration of the Ombudsman." The Ombudsman in his order stated that Apex Council can't pass any order as the resignations of Sharma and other office bearers "will be kept in abeyance".

"All these persons who had tendered their resignations shall continue to discharge their duties in the interest of the game of cricket. "No further resolution in this regard be sought to be passed by members of the Apex Council without the permission of the Ombudsman and without following proper procedure."

The hearing of the complaints will take place on November 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

