REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET/7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

SPORTS MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL Verstappen wins Brazilian GP thriller

SAO PAULO - Max Verstappen won a thrilling Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday with Pierre Gasly a surprise second for Toro Rosso. TENNIS-DAVISCUP Davis Cup organizers hoping for magic start in Madrid Eighteen nations will gather in Madrid's La Caja Magica on Monday as the men's tennis season culminates with a revamped Davis Cup format dreamt up by a man who earns his living playing soccer for Barcelona.

TENNIS-ATPFINALS Mahut and Herbert claim ATP Finals title LONDON - French duo Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut cruised to the title at the ATP Finals on Sunday as they beat Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus 6-3 6-4 at the O2 Arena.

UPCOMING SPORTS

BOXING-MAYWEATHER/ Interview-Boxing-Mayweather discusses the future of the sport

Boxer Floyd Mayweather, one of the sports all-time greats, speaks to Reuters about whether anyone will ever eclipse his 50-0 record, whether fighters will make as much money as viewers move toward online platforms, and whether he plans to enter the ring again. 17 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/PREVIEW Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - test series preview

Australia open their home test season with a two-match series against Pakistan. We preview the action. We will also move a series factbox. 18 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/PREVIEW Cricket - New Zealand v England - test series preview

New Zealand and England face off in a two-test series. We preview the action. 18 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

GOLF-MAYAKOBA/ Golf-PGA Tour-Final round of Mayakoba Golf Classic

Final round action from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. 17 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 18 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-ALB-FRA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Albania v France

Albania play France in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. The match report will also include highlights of the group's other fixtures, Iceland v Moldova and Andorra v Turkey. 17 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-BEL-CYP/ (PIX) Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Belgium coach holds press conference

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez holds a press conference ahead of their final qualifier home to Cyprusd 18 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-GER-NIR/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Germany v Northern Ireland - training & news conferences

Germany and Northern Ireland prepare for their Euro 2020 qualifier in Frankfurt. 18 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-NLD-EST/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Netherlands coach holds press conference

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman holds a press conference on the eve of the last Euro 2020 qualifier for the netherlands against Estonia in Amsterdam 18 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX) Soccer - Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon continue on Monday with six matches Comoros v Egypt (1300 GMT)

Cape Verde Islands v Mozambique Gambia v DR Congo

Kenya v Togo São Tomé v Ghana (1600 GMT)

Botswana v Algeria (1900 GMT) 18 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 18 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-MTL/HENRY (PIX) (TV) Soccer-Henry returns to management as head coach of Montreal Impact

Former France striker Thierry Henry has been appointed as the head coach of Montreal Impact on a two-year deal, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team announced on Thursday. 18 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-MTL/HENRY Soccer-Montreal Impact introduce new head coach Thierry Henry

Major League Soccer's Montreal Impact introduce new head coach Thierry Henry at a news conference. 18 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-WORLD-U17-BRA-MEX/REPORT (PIX) FIFA Under 17 World Cup Final - Brazil v Mexico

Soccer Football - FIFA Under 17 World Cup - Final - Brazil v Mexico 17 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

The opening day of the Davis Cup Finals features Croatia v Russia in Group B, Belgium v Colombia in Group D and Italy v Canada in Group F. Madrid's Caja Magica hosts the inaugural week-long tournament which features 18 nations. 18 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS MANCHESTER UTD-RESULTS/

Q1 2020 Manchester United PLC Earnings Release Manchester United is expected to post lower first-half core profit after its failure to qualify for this season's UEFA Champions League. The soccer club had in September forecast annual revenue to fall for the first time in five years and warned core profit would be lower, but has backed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite a stop-start season so far.

18 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

