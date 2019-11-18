International Development News
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:35 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 17

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

CBK Game coverage Sunday: Marquette at Wisconsin, 1 p.m. New Mexico State at No. 19 Arizona, 2 p.m. Yale at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. New Orleans at Mississippi State, 3 p.m. No. 15 Florida at UConn, 3 p.m. Detroit at Clemson, 3 p.m. No. 12 Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 4 p.m. Idaho State at Washington State, 4 p.m. NC Central at No. 4 Louisville, 5 p.m. Wake Forest at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Rider at Arizona State, 6 p.m. Georgia State at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m. Texas-Arlington at No. 14 Oregon, 8 p.m. Cal Poly at No. 18 Saint Mary's, 8 p.m.

- - Top 25 roundup Capsule results of all games played involving Top 25 teams on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media (expect multiple versions) - - - -

NFL Report: NFL will rule on appeals by Wednesday The NFL is expected to rule by Wednesday on any appeals related to the suspensions handed out in the wake of Thursday's brawl between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, per an ESPN report. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-PIT-APPEALS, Field Level Media

- - Report: Docs say Stafford has a '6-week injury' Matthew Stafford's doctors told the Detroit Lions quarterback that the broken bones in his back are a "six-week injury," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-STAFFORD, Field Level Media

- - Browns to receive Texans' third-rounder in Johnson trade With Houston running back Duke Johnson active for his 10th game of the season Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will receive the Texans' third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-CLE-JOHNSON-TRADE, Field Level Media

- - Sunday's game coverage Cowboys at Lions 1 p.m. Jaguars at Colts 1 p.m. Bills at Dolphins 1 p.m. Broncos at Vikings 1 p.m. Saints at Buccaneers 1 p.m. Jets at Redskins 1 p.m. Falcons at Panthers 1 p.m. Texans at Ravens 1 p.m. Cardinals at 49ers 4:05 p.m. Bengals at Raiders 4:25 p.m. Patriots at Eagles 4:25 p.m. Bears at Rams 8:20 p.m.

- - - - NFL roundup

Capsule recaps of all of Sunday's NFL games FOOTBALL-NFL-ROUNDUP, expect multiple versions, Field Level Media

- - - - NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - - - NBA

Sunday's NBA game coverage: Philadelphia at Cleveland, 3 p.m. Boston at Sacramento, 3:30 p.m. Denver at Memphis, 6 p.m. Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. - -

NBA roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NBA on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

- - NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - - - TENNIS

Nitto ATP Finals - - - -

AUTO RACING NASCAR Cup Series: Ford EcoBoost 400, 3 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic Coverage of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

GOLF-PGA-MAYAKOBA, Field Level Media - - - -

NCAAF Top 25 poll

Coverage of the updated standings after they are released at 2 p.m. ET. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-TOP25, Field Level Media

- - - - ICE HOCKEY

NHL game coverage Sunday: Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m. Calgary at Vegas, 7 p.m. - - - -

ESPORTS SELECT CUSTOMERS. Contact sales for more information.

Dota -- MDL Chengdu Major CS:GO -- DreamHack Open Atlanta

Fortnite Champion Series -- Chapter 2, Season 1 qualifying - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

