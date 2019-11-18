International Development News
Development News Edition

REFILE-INTERVIEW-Tennis-Stephens eyes Olympics, return to form in 2020

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 01:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 01:42 IST
REFILE-INTERVIEW-Tennis-Stephens eyes Olympics, return to form in 2020
Image Credit: Flickr

Sloane Stephens said she is ready to turn the page on a disappointing 2019 and shift her focus to climbing the world tennis rankings to qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old American, who won the U.S. Open in 2017 and reached world number three in 2018, struggled this year, failing to make the final at any tournament and falling to world number 25.

"I'm excited to start a new season because midway through 2019, I was ready for it to be over," Stephens told Reuters in an interview after hosting a tennis clinic for Marriott International rewards members at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, California. "So I'm just looking forward to 2020 and I'm ready for a fresh start. I literally have nothing to lose, a lot in front of me and nowhere to go but up," she said.

"For me it's a good position to be in." High on her list of goals for 2020 is making her second consecutive appearance for Team USA at the Olympics, she said.

"I made one before, which was really cool, and I'd obviously love to make a second one and play for my country," she said. To do so, she will need to deal with a grueling WTA schedule, made even more difficult with the extra playing time and travel needed in an Olympic year.

"Managing the ups and downs throughout the year is a pretty big goal," she said. "It's about staying healthy and happy, enjoying my tennis and not getting too burnt out at the beginning of the year knowing that it is a very long season," she said.

Stephens said she has no lingering issues with the foot injury she suffered in 2017 that required surgery and sidelined her for 11 months. Despite her on-court struggles, life off the court has been more upbeat with her engagement to U.S. men's national soccer team and Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore, whom she began dating in 2016.

"I have a fresh mind and am feeling a lot better on and off the court," she said. "I think will allow me to have better results."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon protests enter second month as demonstrators dig in

Beirut, Nov 18 AFP Thousands of Lebanese took to the streets Sunday, as an unprecedented protest movement against the ruling elite entered its second month with the country in the grip of political and economic turmoil. The leaderless pan-s...

Ex-Patriots TE Gronkowski teases 'big announcement'

Rob Gronkowski announced on social media that he has a big announcement forthcoming, but he gave no hint as to whether hes coming out of retirement to play tight end for the New England Patriots. Whats up, Gronk Nation I have a big announce...

U.S. condemns lethal force, communications restrictions in Iran

The United States on Sunday condemned the use of lethal force and severe communications restrictions against demonstrators in Iran, the White House said.The United States supports the Iranian people in their peaceful protests against the re...

UPDATE 2-In Trump-Nixon impeachment comparison, Pelosi raises specter of resignation

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is amplifying her unfavorable comparison of President Donald Trump to fellow Republican Richard Nixon, saying that disgraced president at least cared enough about the country to leave office before his impeac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019