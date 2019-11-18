International Development News
Reports: Colts RB Mack breaks hand, severity unclear

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Indianapolis
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 03:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 03:38 IST
Reports: Colts RB Mack breaks hand, severity unclear
Image Credit: Flickr

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack sustained a fracture in his right hand in Sunday's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple reports. How long Mack will out reportedly depend on whether or not he needs surgery, which will be determined by tests and meetings with specialists this week. At minimum, he is expected to miss Thursday night's game at Houston, in a battle for first-place in the AFC South.

Mack hurt the hand in the third quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He rushed for 109 yards on 14 carries before the injury. Jonathan Williams thrived in relief, rushing for 116 yards on 13 carries, including a 48-yarder. Scatback Nyheim Hines also had a 7-yard touchdown run.

Mack's 13-yard touchdown run, complete with a spin move, knotted the score at 7-7 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter. Mack, 23, has 862 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

