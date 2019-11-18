Magic G Carter-Williams (hip) leaves game

Orlando Magic guards Michael Carter-Williams and D.J. Augustin sustained injuries in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Carter-Williams missed both of his shots from the floor prior to exiting after straining his left hip. He was ruled out of the contest.

Augustin dislocated the fifth metacarpal bone in his left hand in the second quarter, the team announced. X-rays were negative and he returned to the contest in the third quarter. Augustin was enjoying a strong night prior to the injury. He recorded 11 points after making 4 of 6 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

