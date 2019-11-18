International Development News
Development News Edition

49ers rally by Cardinals behind Garoppolo's career day

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 06:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 06:22 IST
49ers rally by Cardinals behind Garoppolo's career day
Image Credit: Flickr

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for a career-high 424 yards and tied a career high with four touchdowns, including the game-winning 25-yard score to Jeff Wilson Jr. with 31 seconds remaining, as the host 49ers rallied past the Arizona Cardinals 36-26 Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers overcame a 16-point deficit, beating the Cardinals for the second time in three weeks.

Garoppolo completed 34 of 45 passes and set a season-best passing total for the second time against the Cardinals this season. He overcame two second-half interceptions as the 49ers (9-1) rebounded from their only loss on Monday night to take a one-game lead over idle Seattle (8-2) in the NFC West. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel had eight receptions for 134 yards, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk had a career-high seven receptions for 63 yards for the 49ers, who had 442 yards of total offense after totaling only 30 on their first three possessions.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 67 yards on eight carries. His 22-yard touchdown run with 6:30 remaining gave the Cardinals a 26-23 before the 49ers rebounded. Garoppolo's 2-yard scoring pass to Kendrick Bourne had given the 49ers a 23-19 lead with 12:14 remaining. A two-point conversion attempt failed.

Larry Fitzgerald and Pharoh Cooper had touchdown receptions for the Cardinals (3-7-1), who have lost a season-high four in a row entering a bye week. 49ers defensive back D.J. Reed capped the scoring with a 4-yard return for a touchdown as time expired after recovering a lateral pass as the Cardinals scrambled on the last play.

Garoppolo has passed for 741 yards and eight touchdowns against the Cardinals this season. Tight end Ross Dwelley had his first two career touchdowns against a defense that has proved vulnerable to the tight end this season. The Cardinals have given up an NFL-high 11 touchdowns to opposing tight ends. The Cardinals led 16-0 early in the second period after Zane Gonzalez made a 26-yard field goal and Murray hit Fitzgerald and Cooper on 5-yard scores. Garoppolo threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Dwelley on the next series to break the shutout, and Chase McLaughlin's 43-yard field goal as time expired made it 16-10 at half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

RPT-COLUMN-Britain’s politicians would be wrong to undo rail closures: Kemp

The Reshaping of British Railways, published in 1963, made its principal author, Dr Richard Beeching, the most hated civil servant in Britain.Beeching became so notorious his name is still invoked in an election campaign almost 60 years lat...

FEATURE-In war-ravaged Kabul, women throng parks for peace and picnics

The sound of women laughing and singing in public is rare in Kabul, where four decades of war have left a population anxious and on edge as they go about their daily lives - except on Wednesdays, when hundreds of Afghan women head to the pa...

Carr lifts Raiders past Bengals for third straight win

Derek Carr threw one touchdown pass and ran for a second score Sunday afternoon as the Oakland Raiders used a strong defensive performance to hold off the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 17-10. Josh Jacobs rushed for 112 yards on 23 carries and...

Patriots defeat Eagles to clinch 19th straight winning season

Wide receiver Julian Edelman threw a touchdown pass, Nick Folk kicked three field goals and the visiting New England Patriots scored 17 unanswered points to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-10 on Sunday. The win clinched the 19th consecuti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019