International Development News
Development News Edition

Fitness issues involving Hardik, Bumrah prompted us to look for Boult, Kulkarani: Zaheer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 15:13 IST
Fitness issues involving Hardik, Bumrah prompted us to look for Boult, Kulkarani: Zaheer
Zaheer Khan Image Credit: ANI

Former India pacer and Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan on Monday said concerns over the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya prompted the team to trade in Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni from Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively. While Pandya had back surgery earlier this year, Bumrah too has been out of action due to issues in his back.

"This year is going to be different because we have had some challenges in terms of injuries. Hardik Pandya to start with, had back surgery, Bumrah has been out of action with a few back issues and Jason Behrendorff has also had back surgery," Zaheer said in a video message. "So that was one of the concerns and the trades (Boult and Kulkarni) were a reflection of what was the planning for the upcoming season. We thought that we needed more strength around the bowling department and hence the trades with Capitals and Royals," he added.

Mumbai Indians released 10 players last week including Behrendorff while retaining 18. "In terms of domestic talent as well, the trend at MI has been of spotting domestic talent and going for it. But this is going to be the end of the cycle as well. The dynamics of the big IPL auction (ahead of the 2021 edition) work differently. So, there is going to be some more thinking on what direction we should be going, it is pretty premature at this stage," said Zaheer.

The auction ahead of the 2020 edition will take place in Kolkata on December 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China congratulates Rajapaksa; says ready for "greater progress" in ties with Lanka

China on Monday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the new Sri Lankan President, saying that it is ready to work with him for greater progress in bilateral strategic ties and ensure high-quality projects under the Belt and ...

Australian education minister to be in India from Nov 19 to 21

Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan will be on a three-day visit to India from Tuesday to tap new business opportunities in the countrys education sector and showcase Australias education and research sector. Strengthening Australias re...

Medikabazaar raises Rs 112 cr to fund expansion

Medical supplies company Medikabazaar on Monday said it has raised Rs 112 crore from a clutch of investors from Belgium, Japan and India with an eye on business expansion. The Series B funding round was led by healthcare- centric VC firm, ...

Fitness issues involving Hardik, Bumrah prompted us to look for Boult, Kulkarni: Zaheer

Former India pacer and Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan on Monday said concerns over the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya prompted the team to trade in Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni from Delhi Capitals and Rajasth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019