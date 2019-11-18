Bhubaneswar to host India's home matches in Hockey Pro League

Bhubaneswar will host India's home matches during the 2020 Hockey Pro League, the sport's governing body announced on Monday. The second edition of the Hockey Pro League will be played between January 11 and June 28, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said in a statement.

Bhubaneswar has become a hockey hub in India and has been hosting a majority of tournaments, the most recent being the Olympic qualifiers. The Pro League will feature 144 matches in the coming season.

Australia's home matches will be played in Perth and Sydney, while England will be playing its share in London. The first match will feature the Netherlands and China on January 11, 2020, at the Wujin Hockey Stadium in Changzhou.

The venues: Argentina: Buenos Aires, San Miguel de Tucuman

Australia: Perth, Sydney Belgium: Antwerp

China: Changzhou Germany: Mönchengladbach, Hamburg, Berlin

Great Britain: London India: Bhubaneswar

The Netherlands: Utrecht, Rotterdam, Hertogenbosch, Amsterdam New Zealand: Christchurch, Auckland

Spain: Valencia USA: North Carolina.

