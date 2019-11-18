International Development News
Shreyasi Singh crowned National Champion in Women's Trap

Shreyasi Singh crowned National Champion in Women's Trap

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Shreyasi Singh won the women's Trap crown at the ongoing 63rd National Shooting Championship for shotgun events at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (KSSR) here on Monday. Shreyasi, representing Bihar, got the better of Rajeshwari Kumari of Punjab in the top final, which also had the likes of seasoned shooters Shagun Chowdhary and Seema Tomar among others.

The 28-year-old shot 42 out of 50 birds to claim the brightest medal on offer, while Rajeshwari managed 38 hits to settle for silver. "I am very happy, specially after having lost so many Trap finals. My new coach Daniel Di Spignio was behind me today and I felt that was the difference and I was feeling much stronger and confident today. Hope I can carry on this form in the days to come," said Shreyasi.

This was Shreyasi's fourth individual career National title but her first in Women's Trap. Rajeshwari had earlier topped the qualification rounds with a score of 118 out of 125 while Shreyasi qualified fourth with a score of 112.

Pragati Dubey of Madhya Pradesh (MP) who had shot 110 in qualification and had to come through a shoot-off to get through to the six-woman final, won bronze with a finals score of 31. Rajeshwari did win gold on the day though, claiming the team gold in Women's Trap along with Punjab teammates Inaya Vijay Singh and Prabsukhman Kaur.

The Punjab trio totaled 319 to leave Rajasthan way behind with 311 and the silver medal. Madhya Pradesh won bronze. Varda Sharma of Delhi won the Junior Women's Trap competition getting the better of Manisha Keer of MP after a shoot-off took place to separate the gold and silver medal winners.

Both Varda and Manisha had ended the final with 40 hits apiece. Manisha then missed her shoot-off shot while Varda connected. MP women were on fire at the range on the day with Preeti Rajak also winning the bronze in the junior women's Trap with a finals score of 29.

The trio of Manisha, Preeti and Neeru had earlier combined to give MP the team gold in the event with a tally of 310. Haryana won silver, while Delhi won bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

