International Development News
Development News Edition

Emerging Teams Cup: India beat Hong Kong, to meet Pakistan in semifinal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Savar
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 18:55 IST
Emerging Teams Cup: India beat Hong Kong, to meet Pakistan in semifinal

Chinmay Sutar and Shubham Sharma starred in India's comprehensive 120-run win over Hong Kong in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup, here on Monday. India will now clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinals.

Sutar smashed an unbeaten 104 off 85 balls and Sharma an unbeaten 65 off 55 balls as India amassed 322 for five in 50 overs. Opener and wicketkeeper B R Sharath too made a valuable contribution with 90 off 93 balls. Sharma also contributed with the ball taking four wickets for 32 runs in 10 overs as India bowled out Kong Kong for 202 in 47.3 overs. Shahid Wasif top-scored for Hong Kong with 68 off 84 balls.

India takes on Pakistan in Dhaka on Wednesday while another semifinal will be played between hosts Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The final two will be played in Dhaka on November 23. India ended the league stage behind toppers Bangladesh, having lost to the hosts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Airbnb teams up with the IOC to provide Games accommodation

Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc has joined the ranks of leading sponsors of the Olympic Games with a nine-year deal to help provide accommodation for the worlds biggest sporting event and cut the cost for host cities. Airbnb said ...

UPDATE 1-Miniature Bronte manuscript returns to author's childhood home

A miniature manuscript written by the teenage Charlotte Bronte is returning to her childhood home in West Yorkshire after it was bought by a British museum at auction in Paris. The Bronte Parsonage Museum bid 780,000 euros 862,600 for the u...

Former bureaucrat in ACB net in disproportionate assets case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Monday registered a disproportionate assets case against former bureaucrat Kuldeep Khajuria and conducted searches at seven locations in different parts of the country during which incriminating documents a...

Flood-hit Venice's dwindling population faces mounting woes

Venice, Nov 18 AP One of only four oar makers for Venices famed gondoliers, Paolo Brandolisio wades through his ground-floor workshop for the third time in a week of record-breaking floods, despairing of any help from national or local inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019