Emerging Teams Cup: India beat Hong Kong, to meet Pakistan in semifinal

Chinmay Sutar and Shubham Sharma starred in India's comprehensive 120-run win over Hong Kong in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup, here on Monday. India will now clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinals.

Sutar smashed an unbeaten 104 off 85 balls and Sharma an unbeaten 65 off 55 balls as India amassed 322 for five in 50 overs. Opener and wicketkeeper B R Sharath too made a valuable contribution with 90 off 93 balls. Sharma also contributed with the ball taking four wickets for 32 runs in 10 overs as India bowled out Kong Kong for 202 in 47.3 overs. Shahid Wasif top-scored for Hong Kong with 68 off 84 balls.

India takes on Pakistan in Dhaka on Wednesday while another semifinal will be played between hosts Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The final two will be played in Dhaka on November 23. India ended the league stage behind toppers Bangladesh, having lost to the hosts.

