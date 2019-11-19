REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

AIRBNB-POLICIES Airbnb teams up with the IOC to provide Games accommodation

Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc has joined the ranks of leading sponsors of the Olympic Games with a nine year deal to help provide accommodation for the world’s biggest sporting event and cut the cost for host cities. GOLF-MAYAKOBA

Todd holds off Taylor in Mexico for back-to-back PGA Tour wins American Brendon Todd held his nerve to secure a one-shot victory in the rain-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico on Monday as he lifted his second trophy in as many U.S. PGA Tour appearances.

MOTOR-MOTOGP-MARQUEZ Team Marquez as Alex joins brother Marc at Honda

The Repsol Honda MotoGP team will be a family affair next season after the Japanese manufacturer announced on Monday that Alex Marquez was joining as team mate to older brother Marc. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ARG-URY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - International Friendly - Argentina v Uruguay Uruguay play Argentina in an international friendly in Tel Aviv, followed by a news conference after the match.

18 Nov 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT SOCCER-EURO-IRL-DNK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Ireland v Denmark Ireland play Denmark in Dublin in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

18 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-GIB-SWI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Gibraltar v Switzerland Gibraltar play Switzerland in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

18 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ESP-ROM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Spain v Romania Spain play Romania in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

18 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ITA-ARM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Italy v Armenia Italy play Armenia in Group J of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

18 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-FRIENDLY-BRA-KOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Brazil v South Korea Brazil face South Korea in an international friendly in Abu Dhabi.

19 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-AIRBNB/ (TV) Olympics-Airbnb hold news conference in Tokyo following IOC deal announcement

Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc hold a news conference in Tokyo after agreeing a sponsorship deal with the International Olympic Committee. 19 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-OMEARA-WOODS/

Golf-Eighteen majors a bridge too far for Woods, fears O'Meara Matching or breaking the record for career major titles might just be a bridge too far for Tiger Woods, says his former mentor Mark O'Meara who at the same time hopes his prediction is wrong.

19 Nov TENNIS

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

Day two of the Davis Cup finals features six ties including Spain v Russia, France v Japan and United States v Canada. 19 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)