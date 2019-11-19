International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Italy put nine past Armenia to finish with perfect record

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 03:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 03:44 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Italy put nine past Armenia to finish with perfect record
Image Credit: Pixabay

Italy thumped hapless Armenia 9-1 on Monday to complete their Euro 2020 qualifying group with a perfect record and extend their record-breaking run to 11 successive international wins as they looked forward to next year's tournament.

Twenty-year-old Nicolo Zaniolo scored a brace, his first international goals, while Ciro Immobile also scored twice as Italy, already qualified, completed Group J with 30 points from their 10 games. Nicolo Barella, Alessio Romagnoli, Jorginho, debutant Riccardo Orsolini and Federico Chiesa shared the other goals.

Italy also beat the United States in a friendly before the group stage began and their winning run is the longest in their 109-year history. Armenia finished fifth with 10 points and were eliminated as they cannot qualify through the playoffs.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini made seven changes from Friday's 3-0 win in Bosnia and his new-look side were two goals ahead inside 10 minutes. Immobile headed in Chiesa's cross after eight minutes and one minute later the Lazio forward turned provider when he ran forward and slipped the ball to Zaniolo who scored with a shot between goalkeeper Arma Airapetyan's legs.

Armenia nearly pulled one back when Aleksandr Karapetyan intercepted Leonardo Bonucci's back pass and saw his lob bounce off the bar before Italy quickly added two more. Bonucci sent Barella through and he dinked the ball over Airapetyan for the third before Immobile ran on to Zaniolo's through ball and rounded the beleaguered keeper for the fourth after only 33 minutes.

Zaniolo added a fifth in the 64th, Romagnoli scored from a rebound eight minutes later and Jorginho converted a penalty in the 75th minute before substitute Orsolini headed in Chiesa's cross to make it 8-0. Edgar Babayan netted a consolation goal for Armenia with a long-range shot before Chiesa finally got on the scoresheet with by heading in an Orsolini cross.

In the other games, Finland, who guaranteed second place on Friday to qualify for their first major tournament, lost 2-1 in Greece while Bosnia won 3-0 away to Liechtenstein. Bosnia could still qualify through the playoffs in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

'No one needs to be a billionaire', Britain's Labour Party says

Britains opposition Labour Party will on Tuesday take aim at obscene billionaires, pledging a radical redistribution of wealth to cut the power of the super rich who it says bankroll Prime Minister Boris Johnson in return for tax breaks.The...

UPDATE 5-North Korea says no more talks with U.S. just so Trump can boast

North Korea said on Monday it was not interested in meaningless talks with the United States just so President Donald Trump had something to boast about and demanded an end to what it called a policy of hostility if the United States wanted...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Italy put nine past Armenia to finish with perfect record

Italy thumped hapless Armenia 9-1 on Monday to complete their Euro 2020 qualifying group with a perfect record and extend their record-breaking run to 11 successive international wins as they looked forward to next years tournament.Twenty-y...

Over 60% of environmentally contaminated U.S. sites vulnerable to climate change -report

Nearly 60 of a group of contaminated sites in the United States earmarked for environmental clean-up are located in areas vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, according to a congressional watchdog report released on Monday.The Gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019