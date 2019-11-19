Astros agree to 2020 salary with Gurriel

The Houston Astros agreed to a $8.3 million salary in 2020 for first baseman Yuli Gurriel, USA Today reported Monday. Gurriel is eligible for free agency at the end of the 2020 season. He is completing a five-year commitment that would have allowed him to file for arbitration if the two sides didn't reach a deal for the upcoming season's salary.

Gurriel signed the contract in July of 2016 after defecting from the Cuban national team. The 2020 contract contains $250,000 in awards bonuses.

The 35-year-old Gurriel established career bests of 31 homers and 104 RBIs last season. He hit .298 with 40 doubles. Gurriel has a .293 career average with 65 homers, 123 doubles and 279 RBIs in 455 games over parts of four seasons with the Astros.

