Soccer-Spain coach Moreno to be replaced by Luis Enrique - reports

  • Reuters
  • Madrid
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 05:01 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 04:53 IST
Spain coach Robert Moreno is to be dismissed from the role according to Spanish media reports on Monday after his side thrashed Romania 5-0 in their final Euro 2020 qualifier. Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that former Spain coach Luis Enrique is set to make a sensational return five months after resigning from the role due to the illness of his daughter Xana, who tragically passed away in September.

The Spanish soccer federation did not respond to a request for comment on Moreno's future but announced that their president Luis Rubiales and sporting director Jose Francisco Molina will hold a news conference on Tuesday. Moreno, Luis Enrique's long-time assistant who was given the top job in June, refused to give the usual post-match news conference and did not speak to any media, with El Mundo saying he bid farewell to the players after the game in tears.

Moreno won four out of six games in charge of Spain and drew two, with his side clinching a place at Euro 2020 last month with a 1-1 draw away to Sweden. Spain also won all three games when Moreno took temporary charge between March and June while Luis Enrique was on leave. They finished top of Group F, taking 26 points from 10 games.

