International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Euro 2020 likely to decide my future, says Southgate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 09:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 09:08 IST
Soccer-Euro 2020 likely to decide my future, says Southgate
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Gareth Southgate says England's performance at the European Championship next year is likely to determine whether or not he is in charge at the 2022 World Cup. "That will depend very much on how we get on next summer," said Southgate, who will travel to Qatar to run the rule over England's Liverpool players at the Club World Cup.

Qatar will also host the World Cup in 2022. "When you have a week like you've had, you sense that people can fall out of love with you," he added, referring to the backlash for dropping Raheem Sterling over disciplinary issues.

"If there isn't a warmth for you to continue, then that can start to affect the team. I'm realistic about how quickly those tides can turn." Southgate, who took over the England role on a permanent basis in 2016 and has a contract until 2022, led the side to the World Cup semi-finals last year and topped their Euro 2020 qualifying group to earn a seeding at the finals.

England are set to play their group stage matches at Wembley, which will also host the semis and final, and Southgate said he was aware of soaring expectations. "We've dealt well with the expectation over the last 18 months," he said. "We've not shirked from that in the qualifying matches where, in the past, there's been a tension around the performances and the style of the games.

"Securing qualification is a little bit joyless because I'm expecting us to win these games and I'm always looking at how to get better... For me, it's about what's next and I know we'll always be judged ultimately by the tournaments in the summer."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka by-polls: 248 candidates file nominations

A total of 248 candidates including those belonging to the Congress, JDS and ruling BJP have filed their nominations for December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, the scrutiny of which would take place on Tuesday, poll ...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong leader urges peaceful resolution of campus standoff

Hong Kongs embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she hoped a standoff between police and a hold-out group of anti-government protesters at a university could be resolved and she had told police to handle it in a humane way.A last grou...

Celtics shake off tough loss, shut down Suns

Boston forward Jayson Tatum scored 14 of his season-high 26 points in the third quarter and added a season-high 11 rebounds, and the Celtics outscored the host Phoenix Suns 99-85 to get back on the winning track Monday. Kemba Walker produce...

Taliban commanders part of swap for Western hostages arrive in Qatar -sources

Three Taliban commanders who are part of a prisoner swap for two Western hostages held by the militant group have landed in Qatar, three Taliban sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.The sources, including one in Qatar, home to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019