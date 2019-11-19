International Development News
Raanta, Coyotes blank Kings

Derek Stepan scored his second goal in as many games, and Conor Garland had a goal and an assist in the Arizona Coyotes' 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night in Glendale, Ariz. Jakob Chychrun also scored, Christian Dvorak and Nick Schmaltz had two assists each, and Antti Raanta made 31 saves for the Coyotes, who have won four of their past five games. The Kings' three-game winning streak, their longest of the season thus far, came to an end.

Raanta, the No. 2 goalie for the Coyotes, recorded his first shutout of the season. Together with Darcy Kuemper's shutout on Saturday night in a win over the Calgary Flames, the duo became the first goaltending tandem in franchise history to post back-to-back shutouts. Arizona has won eight of its last 12 games against Los Angeles.

Garland scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season just 3:12 into the game when he put in a deflected shot from Dvorak. Garland's 23 career goals surpassed Juha Ylonen for the second-most by a Coyotes fifth-round draft pick in franchise history. Stepan finished a series of pinpoint passes around the perimeter and into the center for a power-play goal at 14:48 of the first, with Dvorak and Phil Kessel notching assists.

The Coyotes made it 3-0 midway through the second period on Chychrun's fifth goal of the season, off a no-look pass from Garland. Schmaltz's second assist on the night raised his team-high point total to 18. Arizona had converted only one of its previous 26 chances on the power play until going 2-for-4 on Monday. Los Angeles went 0-for-4 on power plays in the loss.

Raanta turned away a breakaway attempt by the Kings' Austin Wagner with 10:32 to play in the third period. Jack Campbell made 24 saves for Los Angeles.

