Three Australia footballers out of 2020 Olympics after Cambodia incident

Sydney, Nov 19 (AFP) Three Australian under-23 footballers were Tuesday banned until August next year, ruling them out of the Tokyo Olympics, following a complaint by a woman about their behaviour in Cambodia. Nathaniel Atkinson, Lachlan Wales and Brandon Wilson were all found guilty of code of conduct breaches during the AFC U-23 Championship qualifying tournament in Cambodia in March.

They were suspended from national team duties for unprofessional conduct until August 10 -- the day after the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony -- and ordered to take part in counselling. A fourth player, Riley McGree, was banned until April 1.

Football Federation Australia said the matter came to their attention in April "following a complaint by a woman". No further details were given. "Upholding our commitment to respect and responsibility cannot be compromised," said FFA chairman Chris Nikou.

"The players have understood the gravity of their actions and have positively commenced respectful relationship programs that will ensure they appreciate these values in the future." They have the right to appeal. (AFP) APA

