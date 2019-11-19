It's great opportunity: women footballers say on Bala Devi's Rangers' trial stint

As Indian women's team's mercurial striker Bala Devi flew off to Glasgow, Scotland for a week-long trial at Rangers WFC, the country's football fraternity wished her luck and termed it "a great opportunity". Bala Devi, who has been in the national team fold for some time now, will undergo a one-week trial at Rangers WFC, whose best finish in the Scottish Women's Premier League was a fourth-place finish in 2018.

India women's team head coach Maymol Rocky hailed the move and said it's the result of the hard work that the 29-year-old has put in over the years. "It is a great opportunity for Bala, to go and play professionally at Rangers. It is the result of the hard work that she has put in over the years. It's really great for Indian Football that one of our players is getting the opportunity to prove herself at such a level," said Rocky.

Indian women's football legend Bembem Devi believes this was an instance young aspiring girls can draw inspiration from and move ahead. "It really is a great achievement for her. Women's football in India is growing and the fact that Bala has got this opportunity is a huge deal, not just for her, but also for the women footballers all across the country," said Bembem.

"The girls can take inspiration from her and take Indian women's football further ahead in future," she added. India captain and centre-back Ashalata Devi said such opportunities could really help the national team and the players, especially due to the experience Bala will gain in Scotland.

"Bala has been one of the best players in our team over the years, and she has continued to perform excellently on a regular basis. It makes me very happy to see her get this opportunity. I'm sure she will learn a great deal more there and, in turn, help the national team perform better in future," said Ashalata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)