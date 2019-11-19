International Development News
Punjab governor, NRAI president among competitors in national men's trap shooting

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 19-11-2019 17:09 IST
Punjab governor Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore and National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh were among the 281 competitors who completed their pre-event training before the men's trap event in the Shotgun Nationals here on Tuesday. Two more rounds will be played on Thursday with the fifth and final round and both the finals scheduled for Friday.

All top men's trap exponents, including the likes of former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu and the world's highest-ranked trap shooter Kynan Chenai, as well as former double trap world champion Ankur Mittal, will be seen in action over the three-day long competition. There will also be 22 talented juniors, prominent among them being Vivaan Kapoor, Shardul Vihaan, Vishwa Kundu, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj and Manavaditya Singh Rathore - all of whom have already represented India in various international tournaments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

