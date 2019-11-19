International Development News
Development News Edition

Devils waive G Schneider

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 21:37 IST
Devils waive G Schneider
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The New Jersey Devils waived veteran goaltender Cory Schneider. If Schneider, 33, clears waivers on Tuesday, he will be assigned to Binghamton of the American Hockey League.

Schneider, in his seventh season with New Jersey, has struggled to start the season. In six games, he's 0-4-1 with a 4.59 goals-against average and .852 save percentage. MacKenzie Blackwood, 22, now becomes the unquestioned No. 1 goalie.

"We addressed it with our players, and unfortunately this is part of the business, but this isn't the end of the road with Cory," coach John Hynes told reporters after Schneider's release. "It's an opportunity for us to try and help him get his game to where it needs to be. We had a similar situation with him last year where it worked out really well where he went down to Binghamton and played, got some footing for himself and his game back and came back and played well for us later in the year." Schneider last played on Nov. 8 in a loss to the Edmonton Oilers. He allowed four goals on 32 shots in the 4-0 defeat.

"Mackenzie has been consistent and he's played well and been able to manage himself and mange his workload," Hynes said of Blackwood. "That was part of the decision-making process. It wasn't the complete part of the decision, but it was a small part." In 14 games this season, Blackwood is 7-4-3 with a 2.79 GAA and .904 save percentage.

Schneider started his career with the Vancouver Canucks, who selected him with the No. 26 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft. New Jersey acquired him in a June 30, 2013, trade with the Canucks. In his career, Schneider has a 167-157-57 with a 2.43 GAA and a .918 save percentage.

To take Schneider's spot on the roster, the Devils recalled goalie Louis Domingue from Binghamton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Fitbit Versa 2 gets whooping USD 50 price cut ahead of Black Friday sale

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch featuring Always-On Display mode, 6 day battery life, and Amazon Alexa voice assistant has received a price cut of USD 50 ahead of Black Friday sales and is now available for USD 149 on Amazon and WalmartTo rec...

UPDATE 1-Aramco IPO banks face pared payday of $90 million or less - sources

After battling it out for a role in a giant IPO that promised to make history, and enduring delay after delay, investment banks advising Saudi Aramco are set to be rewarded with relatively slim pickings.The 25 banks working on the listing w...

UPDATE 10-Besieged Hong Kong campus protesters seek escape routes

Anti-government protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university searched for escape routes on Tuesday after more than two days of clashes with police, dramatic breakouts by rope and motorcycle and more than 1,000 arrests in 24 hours.About 100...

Browns place S Burnett on IR, ending his season

The Cleveland Browns placed safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, ending the veterans season after eight games played. Burnett was injured in Thursdays game against the Pittsburgh Steelers not long after he returned...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019