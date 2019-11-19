International Development News
Brown apologizes to Patriots' Kraft for 'drama'

  • Reuters
  • New England
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 23:49 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 23:48 IST
Former New England wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized on social media Tuesday to Patriots owner Robert Kraft for all "the drama" surrounding his brief tenure with the team. "Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB," Brown posted to his 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

Brown began the season with the Oakland Raiders but was cut on Sept. 7. He signed with the Patriots and played in one game, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win at Miami on Sept. 15. The Patriots released him five days later.

The four-time All-Pro has been under investigation by the NFL under its personal conduct policy since former trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit in September alleging that she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions. Brown reportedly met with the NFL last week to discuss those allegations, but no decision has been made about his future in the league.

Brown has filed eight grievances against the Raiders and Patriots seeking nearly $40 million in lost salary and bonuses, according to an ESPN report. In 10 NFL seasons, nine of them with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown has 841 catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns.

