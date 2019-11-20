Report: Chiefs WR Hill to have MRI on hamstring

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will have an MRI on his hamstring in "the next day or so," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. Hill played just seven offensive snaps before pulling up lame on a downfield route in Monday night's 24-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City.

He was targeted twice but did not make a catch. The testing should clarify a timetable for Hill's return. The timing is favorable, as the Chiefs have a bye this week and don't play again until Dec. 1 against the Oakland Raiders.

Hill, 25, has 33 receptions for 543 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection missed four games (Weeks 2-5) with a shoulder injury.

