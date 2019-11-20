International Development News
Unveiling of Seattle expansion team name getting closer

  • Reuters
  • Seattle
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 02:07 IST
  • Created: 20-11-2019 02:07 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The name of Seattle's expansion NHL team is likely to be revealed in the first half of 2020, more than a year before the expansion squad plays its first game in October 2021. "I think we're getting close," general manager Ron Francis said Tuesday while speaking at the PrimeTime Sports Management Conference in Toronto, per NHL.com. "But there's also the process of going through and making sure it's trademarked correctly so [there are] not any issues there. So that takes a little while to go through that as well."

Five names remained in play as of a month ago but were not disclosed. The debut of an NHL team in Seattle has the city in a frenzy. When online season ticket deposits began being accepted in March 2018, it took just 12 minutes to reach the 10,000-person goal, according to NHL.com. In the first 31 hours, 32,000 signups had been taken.

