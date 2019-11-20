Soccer-List of teams taking part in Euro 2020 playoffs

The following 16 nations will compete in the playoffs in March for the last four remaining berths at Euro 2020. Twenty teams have qualified automatically for next year's finals to be held in 12 cities across the continent.

Iceland Bosnia

Slovakia Ireland

Northern Ireland Scotland

Norway Serbia

Bulgaria Israel

Hungary Romania

Georgia North Macedonia

Kosovo Belarus

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)