Soccer-List of teams taking part in Euro 2020 playoffs
The following 16 nations will compete in the playoffs in March for the last four remaining berths at Euro 2020. Twenty teams have qualified automatically for next year's finals to be held in 12 cities across the continent.
Iceland Bosnia
Slovakia Ireland
Northern Ireland Scotland
Norway Serbia
Bulgaria Israel
Hungary Romania
Georgia North Macedonia
Kosovo Belarus
