NFL notebook: Gronk hints at eventual return

NFL notebook: Gronk hints at eventual return
Rob Gronkowski still has football on his mind, though the retired All-Pro tight end has no immediate plans to return to the game. "I wouldn't say 'never coming back,'" Gronkowski said Tuesday in an announcement he teased earlier via social media. "I'm 30 years old. I'm young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I'm feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man. It's always an option in the back of my head. It's not like I'm not staying in shape and not doing anything. I'm never stressed over it."

Gronkowski retired in March, but New England Patriots fans remain hopeful he will come back. Gronkowski would need to file the appropriate paperwork by Nov. 30 to play this season. He reiterated Tuesday -- while formally announcing his Super Bowl party plans in Florida -- that football isn't a priority at the moment. "What's better, me playing or me hitting this party?" Gronkowski chuckled.

--Former New England wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized on social media to Patriots owner Robert Kraft for all "the drama" surrounding his brief tenure with the team. "Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB," Brown posted to his 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

Brown began the season with the Oakland Raiders but was cut on Sept. 7. He signed with the Patriots and played in one game, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win at Miami on Sept. 15. The Patriots released him five days later. --Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg issued a statement through the team, denying a claim this week that he wanted to move quarterback Lamar Jackson to wide receiver.

Mornhinweg was the Ravens' offensive coordinator during Jackson's rookie season last year when the first-round pick made seven starts at QB while appearing in all 16 games. On The GM Shuffle podcast episode released Monday, former Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi said Mornhinweg asked the coaching staff when Jackson was going to be moved to wide receiver. "My thoughts before the draft, and even more when we started working with Lamar, was that this young man was going to be a special quarterback," Mornhinweg said in his statement. "Very early we saw that along with all of his throwing and escape abilities, he reads the field as well as any young quarterback I ever worked with."

--The Browns placed safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, ending the veteran's season after eight games played. Burnett was injured in Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers not long after returning an interception 43 yards. He came up limping late in the first half after a non-contact play.

Not only is Burnett's 2019 season finished, but the injury is expected to complicate his 2020 season, as well. --Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will have an MRI on his hamstring in "the next day or so," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Hill played just seven offensive snaps before pulling up lame on a downfield route in Monday night's 24-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City. He did not make a catch. The testing should clarify a timetable for Hill's return. The timing is favorable, as the Chiefs have a bye this week and don't play again until Dec. 1 against the Oakland Raiders.

--The Denver Broncos signed well-traveled tight end Orson Charles and placed fullback Andy Janovich on injured reserve after he dislocated his right elbow during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Charles, 28, has five years of experience with four teams. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals to start his career in 2012-13, while also playing for the Detroit Lions, Chiefs and Browns.

Janovich, a sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2016 out of Nebraska, had five receptions for 42 yards this season and ran the ball one time for a 1-yard touchdown. --Running back Mark Walton was released by the Miami Dolphins after his most recent arrest.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported the 22-year-old was arrested after allegedly hitting the expectant mother of his child. The woman is five weeks pregnant, according to the report. Walton was in the midst of a four-game suspension for violating the league's conduct and substance abuse policies. He would have been eligible to return Dec. 8 at the New York Jets.

--The Patriots offensive line got a boost when left tackle Isaiah Wynn was activated off injured reserve. In a corresponding move, New England placed wide receiver Gunner Olszewski on IR with hamstring and ankle injuries.

