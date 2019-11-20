International Development News
Nelson's OT winner beats Penguins, extends Islanders' run

  Reuters
  • |
  • Pittsburgh
  • |
  Updated: 20-11-2019 08:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 08:40 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brock Nelson scored his second goal of the game, on his own rebound at 2:55 of overtime, as the visiting New York Islanders downed the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday to stretch their point streak to 15 games, matching a franchise record. Ryan Pulock tied it 4-4 for New York with 1:32 left in regulation on a blast from the center point with goalie Semyon Varlamov pulled.

Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey also scored and Nick Leddy had three assists for New York. Varlamov made 27 saves. The Islanders are 14-0-1 in their streak, the only blemish a Nov. 7 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Brandon Tanev scored twice, Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, Bryan Rust scored and Evgeni Malkin had two assists for the Penguins, who blew a pair of two-goal leads. Matt Murray stopped 37 of New York's 42 shots.

The Penguins thought they opened the scoring with a short-handed goal by Zach Aston-Reese at 6:39 of the first, but the goal was waved off when the Islanders successfully challenged the play for being offside. Rust picked up his seventh goal in 10 games to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead on a power play at 11:34 of the first. His rising shot from the left hash marks sailed under the crossbar.

At 16:18 of the first, Tanev tipped in a shot from the right point by John Marino to up the lead to 2-0. New York cut it to 2-1 at 2:39 of the second. Beauvillier scored for the fifth time in three games on a shot off the crossbar.

Nelson tied it at 5:30 of the second. He deflected a shot by Leddy from the left point past Murray. The Penguins regained the lead on Tanev's second goal at 14:31 of the second. He scored on a wraparound off the skate of defenseman Adam Pelech.

Guentzel's team-leading 10th goal, on a power play at 2:39 of the third, made it 4-2. Off the rush, he snapped the puck inside the far post from the right edge of the crease. Just after an Islanders power play ended, Bailey scored through a crowd at 15:41 to close it to 4-3.

