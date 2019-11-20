Warriors sink Grizzlies, end seven-game skid

The Golden State Warriors held the host Memphis Grizzlies to four points in the first 8:47 of the second period Tuesday night to turn a deficit into a comfortable advantage en route to a 114-95 victory. Alec Burks scored a game-high 29 points, including four in the 26-4 second-quarter flurry that helped Golden State snap a seven-game losing streak.

Rookie Ja Morant paced Memphis with 20 points. Seven different Warriors scored in the decisive run, which began after Memphis held a 30-28 lead through one quarter. Jordan Poole and Omari Spellman hit 3-pointers as part of the 26-point explosion, which produced a 54-34 lead before a Jae Crowder hoop for the Grizzlies with 3:13 left in the half.

Golden State, which had lost five in a row on the road, led 61-46 at halftime and never allowed Memphis closer than nine in the second half. Burks shot 9-for-15 from the floor and 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. Golden State, which began the day as the NBA leader in free-throw percentage at 85.1 percent, connected on 19 of 22 (86.4 percent) at the line, outscoring the Grizzlies 19-14 from the stripe.

Glenn Robinson III added 20 points for the Warriors, whose losing streak was their longest since April 2012. Marquese Chriss and Eric Paschall chipped in with 17 points apiece while Draymond Green came up a hoop shy of a triple-double with 10 rebounds, 11 assists and eight points. Green shared team-high rebound honors with Willie Cauley-Stein with 10, one fewer than the Grizzlies' Crowder, who also had 15 points.

Morant shot 7-for-20 and found time for a team-high six assists for Memphis, which lost a second straight after a three-game winning streak. Dillon Brooks had 18 points and Brandon Clarke 17 for the Grizzlies. Memphis was outshot 47.8 percent to 40.9 percent.

